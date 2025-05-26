



Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:41 pm Josh Rizzo | For triblive Central Catholic Quarterback Jy'aire Walls is looking for a place to run while playing for Pennsylvania during the 68th annual BIG 33 classic on 25 May 2025, on the Chapman Field of Cumberland Valley.

Josh Rizzo | For triblive Pennsylvania Rent Back Donald Barksdale (Steel Valley) tries to get away from the Cameron Allen Jones of Maryland during the 68th annual BIG 33 classic on 25 May 2025, on the Chapman Field of Cumberland Valley.

Josh Rizzo | For triblive Pennsylvania Broad receiver Dominic Diaz-elis points to someone in the crowd after scoring a touchdown during the 68th annual BIG 33 classic on 25 May 2025, on the Chapman Field of Cumberland Valley.

Josh Rizzo | For triblive The Emilie Dore of Maryland touches Pennsylvania, who drives Jabree-Wallace Coleman (IMHOTEP Charter) in the Achterveld during the 68th annual BIG 33 classic on 25 May 2025, on Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.





Silver Springs TWP – Jy'aire walls eventually found his feet. But the 78-Yard Touchdown pass from the Central Catholic Quarterback in the fourth quarter was too late to help Pennsylvania's dominance about Maryland in the Big 33 Football Classic to continue. The Keystone State only scored once in the first half and fell 42-21 to Maryland, ending a series of five consecutive victories. This was the biggest victory margin in the Maryland series, which improved to 4-16 of all time against Pennsylvania. Maryland's biggest victory was a 35-20 decision in 1991. Walls ended with 107 passing yards, including the long touchdown pass to Ziyyon Bredell (Abraham Lincoln). “I had to leave,” Walls said. “It was my birthday, so I had to leave with one touchdown.” Pennsylvania coach Matt Ortega, the coach at Coatesville, said he was happy with how Walls are drifted back. “He fought through a number of ups and downs,” said Ortega. “He came back and fought through setbacks. That is what Quarterbacks do.” Maryland laid down the hammer of the kick -off. Maryland sucked seven minutes from the clock and marched 75 Yards on 11 plays, culminating in a 1 meter touchdown by Evan Blouir. At the first possession of Pennsylvania, an exchange between walls and Imhotep Charter that walked back Jabree-Wallace Coleman was not clean and the ball started to rise in the air. “It was not expected, but that is what comes when you play with people with whom you have not played for a while,” Walls said. “It was nothing crazy, but it happens.” Maryland jumped on the mess and scored five plays later. Davon Smith Jr. threw a 5-year Touchdown pass to King Jones to double the lead of Maryland. The turnover also stopped the second ride of Pennsylvania. Anthony Redfern made a jumping interception on a Patrick Madden (Danville) pass to get the ball back. Blouir extended the lead to 21-0 when he threw an 11-year Touchdown-Pass to Miles Halbert. Pennsylvania struggled to move the ball, only an average of 1.1 meters per Carry. Donald Barksdale van Steel Valley led Pennsylvania with 27 yards on six Carry's. Maryland conquered Pennsylvania, 447-255. “Our approach was simple,” said Maryland coach Tom Abel. “Put the best guys on the field and perform. Make sure we play and make rally. Brandon Reed (Pope John Paul II) scored the first Touchdown of Pennsylvania with 4 minutes, 38 seconds over before rest. Maryland, however, did not have Pennsylvania built up a moment, so that the lead was extended to 28-7 in half after an 88-yard touchdown run by Tijuan. Reed led Maryland with 113 Hasten recruiting, while Davon Smith Jr. 88 yards added. Dominic Diaz-Elis scored the other Pennsylvania touchdown on a 24-year pass by Patrick Madden. The Bredell touchdown early in the fourth quarter gave Pennsylvania Hope. But it was the night of Maryland. “We had a few chances, even with the bad start,” said Ortega. “We first had to score after the break and stopped and it didn't happen that way.”

