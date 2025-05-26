Sports
Fans, rivals celebrate Rafael Nadal with French Open Ceremony
Paris – Rafael Nadal said that he has peace with his decision to retire and did not touch a tennis racket in seven months because he said goodbye to Garros during an emotional ceremony on the French Open on Sunday.
Nadal thanked fans in a full court Philippe-Chatrier for their support, while Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray became a member of the celebration on the field. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero belonged to those who looked from the stands, with the crowd of 15,000 T-shirts with “Merci Rafa” printed on them.
Nadal was honored with a permanent plaque of his footprint next to a net post in court.
“When I saw that, I thought this year would be alone,” said Nadal. “Knowing that this will be forever, it is a gift that I cannot describe in words.”
Nadal retired last November after a career that saw him win 22 Grand Slam titles. Fourteen of those arrived in Roland Garros – with his first in 2005 and his last in 2022. He already had a statue in honor of him on the site before he played his last game at the tournament last year, but this was his chance to say goodbye to the place he calls “The most important tennis court of my career.”
“I have fun,” Nadal said about his retirement. “I don't miss a lot of tennis, because I have the feeling that I have given everything I had. I am coming today with the peace that I can't be on the field. You know, my body doesn't allow me to be in front of the field. So that's all. I am in peace.
“I did everything I could have to have the best possible career, and now I enjoy this new phase of my life that I am sure [is] Get less exciting than the tennis career because the adrenaline that the sports give you, I think it is impossible to find in other things in life. But that doesn't mean I will be less happy. I can be happier with less adrenaline and taking care of different things. “
Nadal, Murray, Djokovic and Federer brought each other to remarkable levels in sport, and Nadal said that he hopes that the world can learn how to deal with their rivalry.
“To have my three biggest rivals there on the field, meant a lot,” Nadal said. “At the same time, it is a great message for the world, I think, that the best rivals – most difficult rivalry are probably in the history of our sport – good colleagues to respect each other. You don't have to hate the opponent to try to beat him with all your troops.
“And that is the message that I think we showed people, we have shown the new generations. Somehow that is our inheritance. The results are there, but at the same time the results are only results. [Relationships] Stay the same. “
Nadal said he had lost contact with Murray, just to see an SMS message appear on his phone after Arsenal had eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League earlier this season.
“The message was:” Hey, Rafa, hasn't been talking to you for a while. Just check in to make sure you are doing well. ” To be honest, it took me five seconds to realize what I was reading, because in the beginning I said, “Ok, he's such a nice guy.” This is the British sense of humor. ” “
Central to the farewell to Nadal was the theme of the importance of family. His uncle and former coach Toni Nadal was present during the ceremony next to Rafa's wife, Maria, and their son, Rafael.
Nadal was asked if he wants his son to make a try in his footsteps and the same sacrifices he made to achieve such levels in the sport.
“If my son lives the tennis career, as I lived, of course, yes. Because, as you said about sacrifices, I had never had that feeling, you know,” said Nadal, who noticed that he will play exhibition matches at some point. “I never felt that I lost part of my life to become professional.
“So let's say if my son feels that way, I'll support him. I don't think [that’s] I will be the case, but I will support him about everything he wants to do. “
While he said goodbye to Roland Garros, Nadal thanked Tournament Organizers and he paid tribute to the love that the Paris crowd shown him.
“Thank you, France. Thank you, Paris, “said a tearful Nadal. “You gave me a lot of emotions. I could never have imagined so many moments. It is fantastic to feel so much love and appreciation here. That's why it's the most important place for me.
“You made me feel another Frenchman here. I will no longer be able to play for you, but my heart and my memories will always be linked to this place and these people. Thousand thanks for everything.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/45317714/fans-rivals-celebrate-rafael-nadal-french-open-ceremony
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The end creators of the last of us explain what day one means for season 3
- Celebrating 100 years of Cricket at Howell's School, Llandaff
- Ukrainian MP: Putin doesn't want peace, all Ukrainian wants
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- Why British Fintech Dream is shaking
- President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev for independence day
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- US wins the 1st world hockey title since 1933 with a victory over Switzerland
- Reuters: Trump shows the image of the Congo, not South Africa