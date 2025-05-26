Fans, rivals celebrate Rafael Nadal with French Open Ceremony

Paris – Rafael Nadal said that he has peace with his decision to retire and did not touch a tennis racket in seven months because he said goodbye to Garros during an emotional ceremony on the French Open on Sunday.

Nadal thanked fans in a full court Philippe-Chatrier for their support, while Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray became a member of the celebration on the field. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero belonged to those who looked from the stands, with the crowd of 15,000 T-shirts with “Merci Rafa” printed on them.

Nadal was honored with a permanent plaque of his footprint next to a net post in court.

“When I saw that, I thought this year would be alone,” said Nadal. “Knowing that this will be forever, it is a gift that I cannot describe in words.”

Rafael Nadal, who won 14 of his 22 large titles on the Philippe-Chatrier field, received a special trophy during an emotional ceremony where his old rivals Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray came to say goodbye. EPA/Teresa Suarez

Nadal retired last November after a career that saw him win 22 Grand Slam titles. Fourteen of those arrived in Roland Garros – with his first in 2005 and his last in 2022. He already had a statue in honor of him on the site before he played his last game at the tournament last year, but this was his chance to say goodbye to the place he calls “The most important tennis court of my career.”

“I have fun,” Nadal said about his retirement. “I don't miss a lot of tennis, because I have the feeling that I have given everything I had. I am coming today with the peace that I can't be on the field. You know, my body doesn't allow me to be in front of the field. So that's all. I am in peace.

“I did everything I could have to have the best possible career, and now I enjoy this new phase of my life that I am sure [is] Get less exciting than the tennis career because the adrenaline that the sports give you, I think it is impossible to find in other things in life. But that doesn't mean I will be less happy. I can be happier with less adrenaline and taking care of different things. “

Nadal, Murray, Djokovic and Federer brought each other to remarkable levels in sport, and Nadal said that he hopes that the world can learn how to deal with their rivalry.

“To have my three biggest rivals there on the field, meant a lot,” Nadal said. “At the same time, it is a great message for the world, I think, that the best rivals – most difficult rivalry are probably in the history of our sport – good colleagues to respect each other. You don't have to hate the opponent to try to beat him with all your troops.

“And that is the message that I think we showed people, we have shown the new generations. Somehow that is our inheritance. The results are there, but at the same time the results are only results. [Relationships] Stay the same. “

Nadal said he had lost contact with Murray, just to see an SMS message appear on his phone after Arsenal had eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League earlier this season.

“The message was:” Hey, Rafa, hasn't been talking to you for a while. Just check in to make sure you are doing well. ” To be honest, it took me five seconds to realize what I was reading, because in the beginning I said, “Ok, he's such a nice guy.” This is the British sense of humor. ” “

Central to the farewell to Nadal was the theme of the importance of family. His uncle and former coach Toni Nadal was present during the ceremony next to Rafa's wife, Maria, and their son, Rafael.

Nadal was asked if he wants his son to make a try in his footsteps and the same sacrifices he made to achieve such levels in the sport.

“If my son lives the tennis career, as I lived, of course, yes. Because, as you said about sacrifices, I had never had that feeling, you know,” said Nadal, who noticed that he will play exhibition matches at some point. “I never felt that I lost part of my life to become professional.

“So let's say if my son feels that way, I'll support him. I don't think [that’s] I will be the case, but I will support him about everything he wants to do. “

While he said goodbye to Roland Garros, Nadal thanked Tournament Organizers and he paid tribute to the love that the Paris crowd shown him.

“Thank you, France. Thank you, Paris, “said a tearful Nadal. “You gave me a lot of emotions. I could never have imagined so many moments. It is fantastic to feel so much love and appreciation here. That's why it's the most important place for me.

“You made me feel another Frenchman here. I will no longer be able to play for you, but my heart and my memories will always be linked to this place and these people. Thousand thanks for everything.”