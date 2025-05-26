



Stockholm, 25 May (Reuters) Tage Thompson fired a sudden death winner for Team USA, because it claimed an exciting 1-0 win over Switzerland in the final of the International Ice Hockeyfederation (IIHF) World Championship on Sunday, his first gold medal at the tournament since 1933. The victory of the United States has an end to a long wait for a gold medal for the Americans, who, despite sharing the largest professional competition in the game with Canada, have struggled at international level. Hockeyhistory is clouded by the allocation of world champion status to the winners of the Olympic competition for many years, but the only independent victory of the United States had come in 1933. "It feels great. I mean, it is so long ago for the US that it feels great to restore this sweater; it was a long time ago for me, and to be able to come up with a gold medal, it is pretty fantastic," Michael McCarron told Reuters. "And in fashion there is no better way to win a game," the attacker added. Given that the Americans have not won Olympic gold since 1980, none of the current teams were even born the last time that their nation was on the top step of the stage, and the winning team on Sunday was overcome by joy and relief when they celebrated their victory. "I mean, we had some jam (good play), they had some jam. There were a few breaks in the game for us, and sometimes we were able to take over, and both goalkeepers played really spectacular," McCarron explained. "And three-on-three, everything can happen. It is a bit worrying to go three out of three, you never know what can happen. Fortunately we have some great shooters in our team, and Tage could get it there for us." Colleague attacker Drew O'Connor was on the couch with McCarron when the game was decided. "To be honest, I have the feeling that it is sometimes more difficult when you look and you are not on the ice. If you get up and go outside, it's a little easier, you just play a little. But yes, there are a lot of nerves," he said Reuters. Many of the American players didn't even see that the winning Puck hit the net. "I don't know when it did! I just heard the buzzer, and I just jumped out and I thought, hopefully it went in, so I'm glad it did," said a radiant McCarron with his historic gold medal that hung around his neck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/hockey/2025/05/25/team-usa-beats-switzerland-international-ice-hockey-gold/83857948007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

