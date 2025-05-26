Japan takes historic gold in table tennis





The Japanese Hiroto Shinozuka, Left, and Shunsuke Togami responds while playing against Taiwan's Kao Cheng-jui and Lin Yun-ju in the Final Match of the men's double for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in the Lusail Sports Arena. Doha Shunsuke Togami and Hiroto Shinozuka gave Japan his first gold medal in men in 64 years at the World Table Tennis Championships, who gather to beat their Taiwanese opponents in an exciting final on Sunday in Doha. Togami and Shinozuka, ranked no. 5 in the world, were behind 2-1, but came back to win the following two games and Taiwans Kao Cheng-jui and Lin Yun-Ju 6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-11, 11-6, 11-6 can be won. It was Japanese lonely gold from the tournament, where it also took a silver and two bronze home, and the first in Heren Double since the duo of Nobuya Hoshino and Koji Kimura triumphed in 1961. We had declared our intention to win the gold, but we didn't really think we would do it, said Shinozuka. The victory comes in the aftermath of the decision to restore the single gender that doubles events in the Olympic program for the Los Angeles games from 2028. In Doha, Japan also received a silver medal in mixed Doubles from Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo, and bronze from Mima Ito in Ladies Singles and Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara in Women's Dubbels.

