Central Districts Cricket Association – 2025 CDCA -Camps

Vacation Skills Camp is back!

July 2025 Specialist Cricket Skills Camp

Open for all sharp cricketers in CD -age from 16 to 19

Male and female camps walk side by side

Location: Mitre 10 Park, Hastings, Hawke's Bay You don't have to be a representative

Are you in Nelson or Marlborough? Maybe you want to wait for the September Holiday Camp at our Hub in South Island, the registration for this will be opened at a later time Us CD -Cricket Holiday Skills Camp Provides aspiring -young players of our CD districts a chance to gain access to specialist skills coaching from our professional CD -Pad coaches and network of experts.

The camp helps you to grow and to coordinate your all-round skills prior to the summer by the expert-guided specialized sessions that will cover:

Ignition

Bowling

The field

Wicketwing

Mental skills

Power and conditioning In July the camp is back on CDs Cricket Headquarters in Miter 10 ParkHawke's Bay – With the male and female camps who run next to each other for more than 2.5 days in small groups at the specially built, world -class cricket facilities.

To repeat, these camps are open to All players old 16 to 19 And you don't have to be a CD representative cricket player.

All meals and accommodation on the site are included as part of the camp costs, while tRavel to and from the Hastings camp is for the costs of the participant.

Sessions are led by CD's professional coaching team of Jamie Watkins, Aldin Smith, Chad Law and Deepak Joon, together with our experts in strength and conditioning and mental skills and some special guests! Camp costs are $ 435+ GST ​​for every participant; Registration and confirmation of your place is required Places are limited – last year's camp was quickly sold out! We strongly recommend booking early here To prevent the chance from being missed

Registrations close at 5 pm on 27 June 2025 – or earlier, if all places are taken

For those in our Pathway system, be sure that non-input will have absolutely no influence on selections for CD-Age-Tijdgroep sides



