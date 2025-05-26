Malik Herring unites community on the 3rd annual football camp





The hero of the birth city organized the annual camp with another Dee Williams, inspired young athletes and promoted community spirit.

Forsyth, go. Before the heat of the summer and the beginning of the NFL training camp arrives, about 478 legends went home to organize a football camp and give it back to the community that supported them. In the Foxy City, the Monroe Academy Campus held its third annual Malik Herring Football Camp. Herring said he always enjoys the feeling of seeing his community coming together. “To see the turnout every year, we are at a different location, just to see the same turnout, everyone who asked, packed, is just a good feeling,” he said. Herring is not the only one who gets excited for the camp, according to the Seventh Grader Roman Smith. “I was pretty happy,” said Smith. “I was enthusiastic about knowing that you know to learn from an NFL player.” Growing herring had to go to football camps until they no longer happen. Now he wants to give back and keep coming back so that the children in the area can have a camp to come back. An opportunity he never had. “It ended a bit for a small period or whatever and it would not have been the same. So I had something like that, hopefully I can come back and do it and just see it raise and just try to make it bigger every year,” said Herring. This year there is a different name on the Campshirts. Another former Mary Persons Bulldog and the current cornerback of the New York Giants, Dee Williams, joined the coaching staff. When it was time to add his name to the flyer, Williams said he was completely for it. “C and you know that this opportunity never got a part of something like this, so why not help and just show children like what it is like to have a good time,” said Williams. The camp itself collected groups from all over central Georgia. Tierra Brown and Pashia Smith drove from Houston County. Smith called Camp a chance for young athletes to learn from some of the best. “45 minutes' drive was not a long drive for us, so these guys could get some exposure and play with a number of other children and hopefully learn something,” said Smith. “They look up at such people. It's just like their mentors.” Williams comes from his Rookie season with the Seahawks. After experiencing what it is like in the big competitions, he knows that it is important to remember who you are and how you got there. “My way of thinking is always the same. It never changes, so I just always tell children if I am where I am today, then there is a way you can get there,” Williams said. With another successful camp in the books, Herring is looking forward to making it a tradition, even when he has finished playing ball. “It just makes me excited, so hopefully I can just do it for 30 years, 40, infinity,” said Herring.

