Mens Tennis: TCU finishes second in the NCAA National Championship
TCU Mens Tennis has recently completed a very successful postseason run that continued to their second consecutive national championship match, but unfortunately, just short of defending their title. The frogs ended with an impressive record of 27-4 and an 8-0 record in Big 12 Conference Play.
As number two general seeds in the NCAA tournament, the frogs organized a regional in the first round and stood opposite Abilene Christian for the first time. TCU secured the double point thanks to the victories of the Jack Pinnington and Cooper Woenstendick that combine over the top combination of ACU and the Albert Pedico and Julian Alonso that combine over the second pair of ACU. Roger Pascual wore the momentum in Singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over his Acu counterpart, making it 2-0 frogs. Pedrico put the frogs one point away from conquering the game with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Pinnington sent the frogs to the regional final and completed the 4-0 sweep with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 victory on the top singles player of Abilene Christian.
The frogs recorded the number 24-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the regional final in Fort Worth. Again, TCU came over an early lead with a Doubles Point victory thanks to victories of all three double pairs. Oklahoma even score on 1-1 with a singles victory of their number four player before Woenstendick TCU gave the lead with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the number three Singles player of OU. The Sooners reacted again with a victory of their number five singles player even the score at 2-2. TCU would take control of a victory from Pinnington over the top singles player of OU in three sets with a final score of 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2. Lui Maxted sent TCU to the Super Regionals with a Gutsy three-set victory on the number two Singles player of OU with a final score of 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
In the Super Regionals, the frogs would have the opportunity to take revenge on the number 15-ranked UCF Knights, which TCU defeated earlier in the season in the championship match of the Big 12 tournament. For the third consecutive match, TCU opened the score with a Doubles Point victory. Maxted and Pedro Vives got the top doubles savings from the knights with a score of 6-3, and Pinnington and Woestendick achieved the Doubles point with a 6-4 victory over their UCF against hangers. The frogs would remain warm in Singles with a 6-2, 6-3 victory of Pedrico to push the lead to 2-0. Pascual made the score on 3-0 for the frogs with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over his UCF opponent. Maxted took care of the knockout blow and completed the 4-0 sweep from UCF with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 victory in singles.
TCU then traveled to Waco for the NCAA National Championship Tournament and was first linked to the number four overall Virginia Cavaliers. Again, TCU won the Doubles point to continue 1-0 early, thanks to a 6-4 victory of Maxted and Vives and a 7-6 (7-4) victory of Pinnington and Woestendick. De Hoos, however, responded quickly, with two singles winning on courts one and two to take a 2-1 lead. Pedrono brought the score on 2-2 for the frogs with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Court Five. Maxted gave TCU the lead and a point away from conquering the game with a 6-4, 7-5 singles wins. Virginia tied the match again with a singles victory, which means that it would all come to court and Duncan Chan for the frogs. Chan took the first set in a TIE breaker but dropped the second set 1-6. Chan showed the ice in his veins and achieved the singles victory and the game with a 6-4 victory in the last set to send the frogs to the next round.
In the semi-final of the NCAA, the frogs faced a well-known enemy in the number three-ranked Texas Longhorns. TCU collected his fifth consecutive Doubles point thanks to a 6-3 victory of the Pedrico and Chan purple and a 6-3 victory of the Maxted and VIVES purple. Maxted pushed the lead to 2-0 with a straight sets victory in Singles with a final score of 6-3, 6-0. Texas would cut in the lead with a singles victory before Pedrico made it 3-1 frogs with a 7-5, 6-2 straight sets of singles. The Horns lowered the lead to 3-2 before Pascual De Kikkers sent to the National Championship competition with a three-set victory over Court Six with a final score of 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.
The number one sowed Wake Forest Demon Deacon waited for the frogs in the Natty, and for the first time all the tournament the frogs could not win the double point and TCU started in an early 1-0 hole. Wake Forest expanded their lead to 2-0 with a singles victory before Pedrico got the frogs on the board with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 singles win. Wake Forest reacted with a victory to push the lead to 3-1 before the frogs withdrew within a point, thanks to a singles victory of Maxted with a score of 6-1, 7-6 (7-3). Unfortunately, Wake Forest would continue to win the victory with a singles victory on two.
Even with the heartbreaking end, TCU Mens Tennis had an incredibly successful 2025, where they set a new program record for total victories. This also closes the collegial careers of Jack Pinnington, Lui Maxted and Pedro Vives, all of whom have been pillars of the program and have led the most successful era in the TCU tennis history.
