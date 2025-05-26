



2025 is a huge date in the history of women and girls' cricket in Wales, with a team that represents Glamorgan County Cricket Club and wins their very first match, against the Sussex Sharks in Sophia Garden network as their male counterparts had returned in 1921 in their Inaugural County-Ontoeting. It is also the hundredth year of Inter-School Cricket at Howell's School, Llandaff with the first Inter-Schools to take place in June 1925 when Howell brought their competition to Penarth County Girls School (now Stanwell School). The return match had to be canceled due to a collision with public exams, but Howell's first victory came the following year when she defeated Cardiff High School for girls. Howell's School Llandaff, just like the counterpart in Denbigh, Noord -Wales was founded in the middle of the 19th century thanks to the legacy of a prosperous Tudor -Koopman by the name Thomas Howell exchanged who in Bristol, London and Sevilla and 12,000 Golden Dercaaten on the Trapers' company. In 1852 the company made the decision to create two boarding schools in Wales, with ten hectares of land bought in both Llandaff and Debigh. Recreational activities, instead of just regular curriculum topics, were encouraged in Llandaff from April 1880 after the head of Miss Maria Kendall. During her term of office until 1920, a phase of construction improvements also took place at the school. Towards the beginning of the century, the recreational activities in which the girls participated include tennis, croquet, hockey, cycling and swimming, while a gymnasium, built in 1906, could be performed gymnastics. By the time Miss Kendall retired, Howell's Llandaff had become the most prestigious high school for girls in Wales, with a role of 95 Boarders and 162 days of day. Her replacement, Miss Eleanor Trotter consolidated on these developments, with the 1920s witnessing improvements on the playing fields at the rear of the main school building. Athletics, Lacrosse and Cricket could be played, with the first Inter-School Cricket match that took place in June 1925. This celebration of a centenary of Cricket at Howell's school is one of a series of new displays in the museum or Welsh Cricket, where visitors can also watch a short bilingual film that outlines the history of the women's game in Wales. “We are pleased to be able to tell the story of the women's game, besides that of the men,” said Dr. Andrew Hignell, the curator of the Museum of Welsh Cricket and archivist for Glamorgan Cricket. “There are some fascinating stories to tell and, just like our other renovated information panels, these new facilities offer a visitor a more compelling experience, in addition to being able to use the QR codes to connect with the website of the Museum Plus our excellent stock podcasts to find out more about Cricket's heritage in Wales.” “We are incredibly proud to celebrate 100 years of cricket at Howell's school, Llandaff,” said Hannah Roberts, the engagement officer of the school. “If one of the early champions of the cricket of women in Wales – put at the Women's Cricket Association in 1926 – our school has long embraced the value of sport when empowering young women.” “This proud tradition came to life on Tuesday 20 May, when our enthusiastic year 3 and 4 cricketers visited Sophia Gardens for an inspiring morning in the museum or Welsh Cricket and Sophia Gardens. The story of Howell's story to see in the special exhibition about women's cricket, was a moving memory of our Menal Geminge, but deep -held from our Menal Geminge, but the Deto owner of our Menal Geminge, but the Detroezeringen of our Menal Geming, but the Detroezeringen of our Menal Geming, but the Detroezeringen owner, but the Detroezeringen's ownership, who was recovering, but the Detro -Mounting Ownerships of our Menal Geminge, but the Detroeende Menalning, but the Detroeende Menaling helped to shape the history of women's cricket in Wales.

