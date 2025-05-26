



Image: Priyank Panchal played 127 First class games and gained 8,856 runs at 45.18 with 29 centuries and 34 fifty. Photo: Gujarat Cricket Association/X The former Captain Priyank Panchal from Gujarat, who has also led India in the past and can be seen in the Senior Squad, has announced his retirement of all forms of cricket, said the Gujarat Cricket Association Monday. The 35-year-old Panchal played 127 first class matches and collected 8,856 runs at 45.18 with 29 centuries and 34 fifties. The right-handed opening seizure also played 97 List A matches and scored 3,672 runs on 40.80 with eight tons and 21 1950s while in 59 T20s he made 1,522 runs at 28.71 with nine half centures. “Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Mr. Priyank Panchal with a fantastic career. De Slagman has announced his retirement of all formats of Cricket on Sunday 26 May 2025,” said GCA secretary Anil Patel in a statement. “A right -handed Slagman, Priyank has put on the national colors for India A as captain. He was a productive scorer as an opening seizure of Gujarat Ca represented in the domestic circuit for more than 17 years. “ Panchal is part of the Indian test team a few times, including a replacement mentioned for an injured Rohit Sharma. In the Home Test Series against England in 2021, Panchal was mentioned under Reserve Openers next to ABHIMANYU EASWARAN. Panchal had a breakthrough year in 2016-17 in the Ranji trophy when he scored 1,310 points with a highest individual score of 314. It was a season in which Gujarat won the most important domestic competition. He was also a pat of the title-winning Gujarat teams in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2015-16 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Panchal said that giving up cricket was an 'emotional' moment for him and thanked his family for all their support. Priyank Panchanal's statement on social media:

