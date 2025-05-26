Sports
How the proponents of women use the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial to talk to players about permission
A month after the start of the controversial trial period of sexual abuse of five former junior hockey players in London, Ont., Uses the procedure to learn to drown out young men and their responsibilities as role models for others.
“I think they look for young men and hockey players what these five defendants have experienced and that they do not want to be in that position,” saidallisonpreyde, the manager of prevention and education at Anova, the gender -based violence center in London.
“They don't want to be dragged through to put their career on the lines, we have conversations about how they can make situations safer and which situations are not worth the risk.”
Former hockey teammates Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub Andcal Foote are each accused of sexual violence. McLeod is also accused of a party in the violation.
Injune 2018 they were in London for a gala to celebrate the World Junior Gold Medal victory of their teams earlier that year. After a night of drinking in a local bar, McLeod went home with a woman, known in legal proceedings as EM, for consensual sex. He later invited his teammates to his room to have sexual relationships with the woman, something she says she did not agree.
Their trial started on April 22 and included the testimonials of nine days and cross -hearing by five EM defense teams, who said they sometimes gathered with what the men wanted because she was afraid and had never been in a similar situation. In the witness box she described her mind that separated from her body as a coping mechanism.
Proof that was presented during the trial included SMS messages that McLeod invited his teammates in his hotel room for group sex, and the players who text each other in the days and weeks after the incident when the police and Hockey Canada started investigating and assuring each other that they did nothing wrong.
The crown has said permission, forms the core of the matter.
“We talk a lot about balance of power, and how that power can be used forever, because our position is that athletes are not bad or that sports are bad,” said Hanna McGee, the youth range coordinator in the Saffron Center, a sexual abuse center in Sherwood Park, Alberta.
McGee developed a program called permission in Sport, which provides education to athletes as young as 13, including the one in the British Columbia Hockey League.
“Often athletes do not even realize the meaning of their social status, their influence, even in small communities where they are highly regarded and treated as celebrities. With much of that power comes a lot of responsibility,” said McGee.
Being in a sports team can mean that they make friends for life, but it can also make it difficult to speak and stop negative behavior, McGee said.
“It is absolutely crucial in the sports world to be able to lean on our teammates and lean on our coaches. But it can change a harmful group thinking, where we can distract responsibility, we can act without autonomy, we can blame others for our actions. How you act and you do forever follow,” she said.
“The process offers us the opportunity to really think about the meaning of impact on intention and thinking about permission that is really released and is really going on.”
In 2016, the Ontario Hockey League launched a program in the name Onide, which consists of a mandatory two -hour training program that learns players and team staff about their responsibility to demonstrate respect for women. Local sexual attack and gender-based violence centers are supposed to give the course to OHL teams.
But Preyde, who in the past has delivered the us -seminar to members of the London Knights Junior Hockey team, said that permission training should start much earlier.
“Especially for people who are in the culture of sport and in changing rooms, those conversations are important as early as possible,” she said.
“We have to make them think:” What does permission mean? What is healthy? What is not healthy? What does it mean to be a good friend? ” The lack of that conversation really set up junior hockey players early for a real touch time, not only as people who potentially mistreat, but for people who are at risk for an attack. “
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/how-women-s-advocates-are-using-the-hockey-canada-sexual-assault-trial-to-talk-to-players-about-consent-1.7542278
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb Judgment 3 week: What to expect
- The 1.6 earthquake was reported in NH
- Trump's attack “USA hates judges” in all Memorial Day Message Caps
- Russia grabs the Badenochs claim that Ukraine is fighting a war by proxy on behalf of Western Europe
- Cornilleau Sport Indoor Table Tennis Tables
- The most dangerous weapon in South Asia is not nuclear | India-Pakistan tensions
- 2 World -class British dividends are offered at low prices. Time to consider buying?
- Crown cannot use critical text at Hockey Canada Trial
- Push in the face by wife was joke not domestic dispute, says French President Macron. #BBCNews
- Donald Trump is unleashed at Harvard and says he could cut $ 3 billion in funds
- The accusation of the fake diploma of Jokowi, Rismon Sianipar was asked 97 questions
- Everything we know so far