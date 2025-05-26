Sports
Great achievement for France: Double medal glory at world championships in Doha
France celebrated a historic milestone on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Doha on Saturday and claimed two bronze medals in individual events that marked the best performance of the country at a world championships since Jean-Philippe Gatien and Damien Eloi 28 years ago in Manchester Klommen.
This time it was the men's double pairs that brought glory: Alexis and Flix Lebrun, and Esteban Dorr with Florian Bourrassaud, both insured bronze medals, who shared the stage in what became a milestone for French table tennis.
After having fallen in the semi-final of Kao Cheng-Jui and Lin Yun-Ju (1-3), the Lebrun brothers still completed an impressive campaign. After their strong show at the World Team Championships in Busan and the success of the Olympic Games, this individual bronze is a different proof of their upward process.
It was a pleasure to share this stage, either with Alexis or next to Florian and Esteban, said Flix Lebrun. Every time we reach a stage, especially at a world championships, it is a moment of pride that we want to enjoy.
A medal from the world championships is something that stays with you and earns two medals here is just fantastic, Alexis Lebrun added.
Esteban Dorr and Florian Bourrassaud also delivered a remarkable run to the semi -final, only stopped by accident a meniscus injury sustained by Dorr at the end of their quarterfinals forced them to withdraw. Although it was unable to dispute their semi -final, the duo was rightly given the bronze for their excellent versions during the tournament.
They eliminated several highly ranked couples successively, so that their rise under the top duos of the world confirmed the result of two years of hard work and sacrifice.
We were the European champions at 15 or 16, ours was a longer road and were now just happy, said Florian Bourrassaud. To be there with Alexis and Flix is incredibly worthwhile. You look up from the stage, and your table tennis life flashes before you can't help, but feel your joy.
It is so dangling, added Esteban Dorr. This medal reflects all the work during the preparation and far before. If someone had told me 20 years ago that ID wins a world championship medal one day, I would not have believed it. I am grateful to everyone who helped me along the way, coaches, teammates, everyone who shared the highlights and lows. It's just exceptional.
A year after securing medals in both men's and women's team events in Busan, Frances Momentum will take place this time in individual competitions. Two French couples who share a world championships are a remarkable achievement that underlines the countries in global table tennis.
The result is just extraordinary, said Jean-Nicolas Barelier, national technical director of the French table tennis federation. To claim two medals under difficult circumstances, especially with Alexis who carries an injury, the depth of our team and the ability of the staff to prepare each player on the basis of their strengths shows.
He also emphasized the performance of Dorr and Bourrassaud, ranked in the world on the 99th and 134th respectively and noticed the excellence of the preparatory training camp at Creps in Nantes (110 May) as a key factor when unlocking the potential of the players.
Beyond the medals we had reached Simon Gauzy and Prithika Pavade the round of 16, and Charlotte Lutz achieved the round of 32 impressive results at this level. It is a historical and very positive result for the entire French delegation.
