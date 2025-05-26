Gabriel Diallo won one of the biggest victories of his young career on Monday and defeated World No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets in the first round of Roland-Garros.

The Canadians 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 victory on the Argentinian is the third time that Diallo has defeated a top 20-contradictor. His most recent victory came only a month ago In Madrid against World No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov.

It was a strong day before the Canadian men in Paris when Denis Shapovalov came to Diallo in the second round with a Straight-Set victory over Pedro Martinez.

Diallos Service Game continued to make an impression when the 23-year-old 78 percent of his next points won, covered by his four aces in the game. The Canadian No. 3 was not the most efficient in holding the breaking point and converted four of his eleven, but broke at essential times during the game.

Both players were strong on serving to start the game. During their opening two service games, Diallo won 89 percent of his firsts' welding, while Cerundolo did not drop a point.

Diallo was confronted on 5-5 with his first piece of adversity on Serve at Love-30. However, the inhabitant of Montreal fought and, however, took two of his nine non-backed services in the first set that ultimately retains.

Also read: MBoko with first Grand Slam Match victory at Roland-Garros

In the subsequent game, Diallo held the first breaking point of the matches. At 15-30 the Madrid open quarter-finalist Cerundolo forced his half volley to hit the net to make Diallo one point removed from taking the opening set. At the next point, the Argentinian No. 1 has double confused to hand over the Canadian the opener.

To start the second set, Diallo started in the same way as he ended the first. On 15-40 he had a big chance to break Cerundolo for the second consecutive time, but the 26-year-old won the next four points, partly thanks to a few Diallo-once forced errors.

In the third competition, Diallo had three options to hold, but failed to convert each. Then it was with his first and only breaking point of the afternoon, the Canadian made one of his 37 casual mistakes in the game when Cerundolo broke.

The 23-year-old reacted with his second break of the game before he held a 3-2 lead.

In the next game, Diallo again had the opportunity for back-to-back breaks. Cerundolo, however, fought three breaking points and only needed one chance to hold while the Argentinian was right.

Also read: Shaw is preparing for Roland-Garros

In the eighth game, the Montreal-Native was determined to not let several breaking points slip away again. At 15-40, Diallo contributed a backhand that the Madrid Open semi-finalist was unable to handle the net. When Canadian No. 3, which served for the set at 40-15, another non-backed serve shot while Diallo took a stunning 2-0 set of the world no. 18.

To start the third set, both players held in their first three service games. In the seventh game on 15-40, Cerundolo registered one of his 34 casual mistakes in the match, a vital break for Diallo, because the 22-year-old just had to serve the set to complete the upset.

On 5-4, Diallo held two match points at 40-15, but only needed one, because the Canadian turned a forehand winner, his 27 are 27one Winner, to seal the victory.

Also read: Will Roland-Garros Alcarazs Coronation be?

Diallo improved to 2-0 against Argentin, after he defeated Cerundolo in Almaty last year.

The Canadian No. 3 is waiting in the second round for the winner of Marcos Giron and Tallon Griekspoor.

Shapovalov Cruises in round two

Denis Shapovalov had one of the best versions of his career at Roland-Garros on Monday and easily sent Spains Pedro Martinez in straight sets to reach the second round of the French open for the third year in a row.

Apart from a few blips early in the first and third sets, it was usually smooth sailing for the Canadian. At one point he won 10 consecutive games and led thread to thread in a 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Shapovalov dominated this match-up and shot 38 winners on his opponents nine and Breaking Serve eight times. He won an amazing 82 percent of the second serving points of Martinez's and 59 percent of his opponents service points in general.

There was no shortage of opportunities for Shapovalov early. In Martinezs Second Service Game, the Canadian had viewed a double breaking point and provided the rapid advantage when the Spaniard yielded a forehand. Shapovalov, however, immediately gave the break back with a disastrous game, in which a few double errors with two errors were incised to give away a love break. But he responded perfectly and asked the benefit back in the next game.

Also read: Djokovic wins 100th title

Once he was in charge, Shapovalov didn't have to work very hard to run away with the set. After a much better service game to set himself up 5-2, he had Martinez throw away the set while the Spaniard Back-to-Back Double mistakes hit the opening frame.

Shapovalov was in a groove and showed no signs of delay in the second set. Martinez had no answer to the Canadian, who seemed to find winners and Azen at will. Shapovalov broke three times and only needed 24 minutes when he wiped through the second set.

When Martinez held 1-1 in the third set, it broke a 10-game run for Shapovalov who dates from the nightmare game in the opening set. Yet the Spaniard was under constant pressure from the No. 27 Seed. In the fourth match, it was Shapovalovs defense skills that came through when he held a breaking point and showed a number of impressive wheels to stay alive and eventually get a mistake for the break.

Also read: The Hamburg-Run of Auger-Aliassime ends in Semis against Rublev

In a repeat of the first set, Shapovalov played a bad game to give the break back to Martinez, only to immediately reclaim the initiative with another break, rising 4-2. That break turned out to be decisive when he secured the two holding postures he needed to win the victory.

Next for Canadian No. 2 is either qualifying Filip Misolic or Yunchaokete BU. Shapovalov will want to reach the third round in Paris for the third consecutive year.

Photocredit: Martin Sidorjak