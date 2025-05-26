Sports
US Hockey dedicates first gold on Worlds in 92 years to Let Johnny Gaudreau
Have to know
- The Hockey Team of the United States won gold for the first time in 92 years on Sunday 25 May at the IIHF World Championships
- The team honored emotionally Johnny Gaudreau on the ice after the victory
- “This gold goes to him and the inheritance he paved,” said goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman
The gold medal profit of Team USA at the IIHF world championships was full of emotion when the team tried to their deceased teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who died tragically in August 2024 alongside his brother Matthew.
While the United States celebrated the first victory of the country at the tournament in 92 years on Sunday 25 May after they defeated Switzerland in a 1-0 victory, the presence of Gaudreau was felt in the Arena, while his teammates held his no. 13 Jersey on the ice.
In a moving video Part of the IIHF Instagram account, defender Zach Werenski was seen who left the ice shortly after receiving his gold medal. Werenski, 27, then came out of the dressing room with Gaudreau's sweater so that his teammates could show it in the front and in the middle of their victory photos.
Meredith Gaudreau, who shares three children with the deceased NHL star, shared several photos and videos from the celebration, including one where she wrote, “all for you”, on her Instagram -Story About a video from the teams of Team USA who honor her husband.
Werenski, who also played in addition to Gaudreau on the Columbus Blue Jackets, spoke with Nhl.com Then it would explain that Gaudreau would have played with Team USA on Sunday if the tragedy was not last August. “He is a man who was not in the play -offs, he played here for USA Hockey,” said Werenski. ” I think that is what every American hockey player should be. Nobody deserves this gold medal than him. ”
Weresnki said it is “great” to honor Gaudreau with his teammates, “especially tonight after winning,” he added. “It makes me emotional about it, but it's a great way to honor him,” said Werenski, who also shared that he thinks of Gaudreau before “every game” he plays.
“I think of him before I go on the ice every game,” said Werenski, according to NHL.com. “I see his sweater hanging there. In Columbus it hangs there. Last year's tournament was the last time I had to play with him and share the ice with him. He deserves this. I am just very happy to get a gold medal for him this year.”
Werenski was also the recipient of the coveted beanie who awarded Team USA to the player of the game. In her Instagram story, Meredith said that she hoped that Werenski would get the next Johnny Beanie. ”
Never miss a story The free daily newsletter of people To stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from juicy news about celebrities to compelling stories about human interest.
Goalie Jeremy Swayman said after the game that the team was determined to win gold in honor of Gaudreau, who represented the United States five times at the world championship.
“We did it for a reason. We had a goal,” Swayman, 26, told NHL.com. “We had a great game plan, we were building every game. We knew that there was something special in this room, but the biggest thing was that Johnny Gaudreau also had in our room.”
“This gold goes to him and the inheritance he paved for all American hockey players,” Swayman continued. “That was something we were really on the back. In every game we knew that he was with us and had our mind, so this gold is for him.”
Gaudreau continues to have a positive impact on his teammates, Swayman said.
“He would be clear here. We miss him terribly. What he did for the game, what he did for USA hockey … He has paved the way for many children like me. It was just very special to get the job done. Mission completed him.”
Brady Skjei, defender for Team USA and the Nashville Predators, said that Gaudreau 'this whole time' is part of 'their team', after the game. “Honor him that way was great. Johnny was a great person,” said Skjei, according to NHL.com. “A couple of us knew him very well. To honor him … He had been such an important person and player for USA Hockey for years. To honor him like this … I think he is watching us now and he is very proud.”
