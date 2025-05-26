Calderano World Tabletennis Runnerup AfterunpedententedCampaign





After a historical campaign for table tennis players from America, Brazil's Hugo Calderano finished on Sunday (25 May) at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Number three in the world, the 28-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, was defeated in the final by Chinas Wang Chuquin, second in the ranking, four sets to one (1210, 113, 411, 112, 117). This is the first time that the Brazilian has reached a final of the world championship, which until then was dominated by Asian and European players. The setback comes a month after the Asian four sets was defeated to three by Calderano in the semi -final of the World Cup in Macau. Now, in the record of competitions between the two, the Chinese athlete is in charge, with five wins in seven meetings. This is Wang First World Titlehe, he reached the final in 2023, but finished second. China is the greatest strength in table tennis, which has awarded the stage in the last 11 world championships. I couldn't perform at my best today. The physical aspect weighed me down, yesterday game put me out. I am still exhausted. I tried to recover as well as possible. During the game I tried to come back, make a fight and do my best, but I had nothing in the tank anymore, Calderano said after the defeat. The unprecedented silver for Brazil was also a reason for celebration for the Rio star. It was an incredible tournament. Before the game, if someone had told me that ID was getting away with a medal, ID was enthusiastic. In the end I managed to do my best. It means a lot because it has always been one of my big goals. A few years ago it was difficult for a Brazilian to dream of a medal in the world championships, and we took it out, he explained. Of course we feel that they are looking higher and higher. I wanted to leave here as a world champion, but I am sure I have other opportunities. I will continue to increase my level and prepare myself to be even better in the next, he concluded. After playing nine seasons for Germanys Liebherr Ochsenhausen, Calderano will now concentrate on the German Table Tennis League final against Borussia Dsseldorf on June 15.



