[mc4wp_form id=33047] Nigerias Wahid Enitan Oshodi will be one of the 17 global candidates who compete for eight available positions such as Executive Vice Presidents of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday 27 May in Doha, Qatar. The election will take place during the ITTF annual general meeting. All candidates were screened and approved by the Nominations Committee after the ITTF election and appointment regulations after their meeting on March 6, 2025. Oshodi, one of the four established operators who are looking for re -election, is generally considered a strong competition for his important contributions during his first term in the board of directors. His leadership and diplomacy have brought him respect within the global table tennis community. In 2024, Oshodi was elected president of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), which further confirmed his influence in sport. He played a crucial role in solving tensions between world table tennis (WTT) and the athletes community, which improved his reputation as a uniting figure. Other Candidates for the Executive Vice Presidents include: Hajera Hajee (South Africa), Robert Jjjagwe (Uganda), Ayman Ali (Sudan), Beattrice Romans (Romania), Paul Calle (Ecuador), Ichiro Hoshinoo (Jerre Ozhinoo Ozhinoo (Turkeey), Alaor Azevedo (Brazil), Alaa Meshref (Egypt), Anthony Moore (Australia), Liu Guoliang (China), Stefano Bosi (South Korea). In the meantime, Andrew Mudibo (Kenya), Elhajji Monqid (Morocco) and Lotfi Guerpel (Tunisia) have withdrew their candidates. In addition to the vice-presidential race, the ITTF presidential elections will also take place, with three candidates: sitting Petra Srling (Sweden), Khalil Al-Mohannadi (Qatar) and newcomer Mohamed El Hacen Ahmed Salem (Mauritania). Srling, the first female ITTF president, was chosen in 2021 during a turbulent period characterized by the global pandemic and geopolitical tensions. She also became the first ITTF president who earned a seat in the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a milestone that has increased the worldwide profile of sport. Supported by large sports countries, Srling is looking for a second term to build on at the momentum of the past four years and to continue to promote sport worldwide. The ITTF, with 227 member associations, will remain the largest sports federation worldwide, and in the coming elections it is expected that the future of table tennis for the coming years will be expected.

