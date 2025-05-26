



Adeko Collymore is on average a remarkable 450 for Bibury after compiling his third unbeaten century in four Gloucestershire League -Ininning for the village club. The opener was central to this latest Six B collision division when his side reached 320-6 after losing the Worp near Oldlands, which bang 17 and five sixes in a huge innings of 167. Collymore has been in good shape from the beginning of the summer, smoked 135 against Oakridge and succeeded it with 131 against Rockhampton 3rds before he was only fired 17 by Eastcombe. But he was back at his best at Oldlands who came to 106 completely in response, Adrian Seakins grabbed 4-11. There were two large centurions in division seven B. Chris Gilchrist Hamerden Hamerden Hamerden Hamerden (12 Fours, 13 Sixes) for Swindon United Churches who sent Charfield with 103 runs, and Captain Dan Blackwells 152 for Hawkesbury Upton 2nds with 16 and seven triums. In the meantime, Opener Jack Cowles led new to an eight-wicket home victory in division three with an unbeaten 144 (20, five sixes) against Bourton Vale 2nds, while ADE Stenners 103 (115 balls, 15 four) helped with ten points with ten points. In Division Acht A, Rokhan Khans 142 cleared the road for Gloucester 3RDs to overcome Ashleworth woodpeckers with 155 runs. And in division Seven A plundered Tim Dulson 135 of 119 (17 fours, Six Sixes) while Aston Ingham 2nds turned their Woodmancote against 15 runs off. The conditions were also for liking opener Freddie Clark, whose 129 of 122 (21 four, one six) for Cirencester 3rds a win for home division nine dby set up against Cricklade 2nds. Claiming that the batters did not all have it in their own way, Heath Stillion 6-32 of eight for Buscot Park 2nds who defeated Charlton with two wickets, also in the Nine Division division. And in nine C, Sunith Fernando produced one of the spells of the day to claim 6-14 from eight for Andoversford 2nds Die Cors & Staunton 3rds with 67 runs. In division one, opener Louis Warren 113 from 114 (17) presented Rockhampton who surpassed Kingsholm by six wickets, while leaders Corse & Staunton continued with a six Wicket Triumph road to Cheltenham 2nds, Ed Goolden (66). Dumbeton 2nds made the four of four at the top of division two, with Ullenwood Bharat surpassed by two wickets. And Charlton Kings 2nds also has a 100 percent record in division four after overcoming Whitminster by four wickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gloucestershirecricketfoundation.org/week-four-gloucestershire-cricket-league-review/

