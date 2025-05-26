Sports
Former Georgia football player and current coach hired by Carver-Columbus High School
Former Georgia footballer Jarvis Jones has been hired as the next head coach at Carver-Columbus High School.
It is known from Georgia's football program that the former players will return as a member of the coaching staff. One of those examples is Jarvis Jones, the assistant outside of Linebacker coach. Jones has now been hired as the head coach of the Carver-Columbus High School Football team.
Jones is an alumni from Carver-Columbus High School. He was part of the recruitment class of 2009 and was a recruit of four stars.
Jones started his university career at USC, but then moved to the University of Georgia. During his time in Athens he achieved 28 bags, 47 tackles for loss and 168 tackles in just two seasons. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, was a dual consensus All-American in both 2011 and 2012 and was twice the first team All-SEC.
The former Bulldog was set up in the first round of the NFL design of 2013 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played four seasons with the Steelers and signed with the Arizona Cardinals during the Free Office in 2016. The cardinals would later release Jones with an injury settlement. Jones would later become a member of Georgia's football staff.
Jones was coached by former head coach Dell McGee, who led Carver-Columbus to his very first state championship in 2007, and now he takes the same role. Jones and McGee coached together at the University of Georgia before McGee took the position of head coach in the state of Georgia.
