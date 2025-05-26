Only a few seconds in the first standing ovation on an unforgettable day within the PhilippeChatrier court, the calmness of Rafael Nadals had already crumbled. It did not return for the rest of the afternoon, because he was celebrated in an emotional, extensive tribute after his retirement of professional tennis last November, which marked the end of one of the greatest sporting careers in history.

I have been very, very emotional, Nadal said afterwards. I think it was perfect, to be honest. I couldn't expect any more emotional day.

A year ago the career of Nadals at Roland Garros came to an end after a tight defeat of the first round by Alexander Zverev. Although he knew that it would probably be his last act as a professional player, Nadal had chosen to receive a real farewell ceremony after his defeat, because he was not 100% certain that he would end his career. He finally chose to end it at the Davis Cup final in Malaga after Spain was defeated by the Netherlands.

Regardless of where Nadal officially ended his career, Roland Garros would always be his final destination. He went with an incredible record of 112-4 here, won the title 14 times and established a level of dominance that is almost unheard of at the highest level of the most prominent, global professional sports. Towin 14 Grand Slams [titles] In the same place, here in Roland Garros, that can happen, Nadal said smiling. But it will take a while, at least 30 years.

Shortly after Lorenzo Musettis merciful simple victory against Yannick Hanfmann, the main event started. The French tennis federation had provided the majority of the spectators at the Philippe-Chatrier court with orange shirts that read Merci Rafa. A small minority at the highest level of the stadium was meanwhile gifted with a white shirt that the organizers had strategically arranged so that the crowd was pronounced: 14 RG next to the image of a trophy on the one hand and Rafa with two hearts on the other. Nadal, with a black suit, was in the court to a desk in the middle of the service line.

He worked through a pre -prepared three -in -law speech, navigating French, English and Spanish. He was accompanied in the public by a large contingent of his family, including his parents, his uncle Toni, who coached him from his childhood to the record books, his wife Mery and their dual son, Rafael. He appealed directly to each of them during the speech. Other familiar faces, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, were present in the crowd.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray congratulate Rafael Nadal in Paris. Photo: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

Towards the end of the ceremony, Nadal was accompanied by his three biggest rivals, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Nadal said: to have my three biggest rivals there in court, meant a lot, didn't? And at the same time it is a great message for the world, I think, that the best rivals, most difficult rivalry in the history of our sport, can be good colleagues to respect each other. You don't have to hate the opponent to try to beat him with all your powers.

While he later discussed his rivals in a long press conference, Nadal noticed that he was thinking of Murray. The couple had not had contact until last month when, immediately after Arsenal Real Madrid defeated, Nadal received a message from Murray. Nadal, a Diehard Real Madrid fan, brought out the phone and read Murrays message: I'm going to read [Murrays text]Because it is pretty good: hey, Rafa, has not been talking to you for a while. Just check in to ensure that you are doing well. So to be honest, it took me five seconds to realize what I was reading, because in the beginning I said: ok, he is such a nice guy. He asks how I have it with me, family. After five seconds I said: this was always [the] British sense of humor, Nadal, said Laugh. By the way, I did not send it back when PSG defeated Arsenal.

After 40 minutes, the ceremony ended with a final emotional trigger for Nadal such as Gilles Moretton and Amlie Mauresmo, the FFT president and the Roland Garros Tournament Director, revealed a plaque on the Court with naselprint and signature. Hof PhilippeChatrier will wear his footprint forever.

It has been unforgettable, many emotions for a man like me, I don't like things like this because I am still a bit shy for all these things, Nadal said. I don't like the center of attention for these things. It was enough when I played tennis. But I honestly enjoyed it. I ago with the emotions, but I enjoyed it a lot.