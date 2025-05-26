Explaining Big Ten, SEC 16-Team College Football Playoff proposal; What it would look like





The idea of ​​one Big Ten and SEC Takeover in the Play -Off of the University Football Can soon flourish with momentum structure in the direction of further expansion, according toYahoo SportsWith a whole series of automatic bids for each conference. The contract for the 12-team format and the recently adopted “straight sower” model ends after the 2025 season. Commissioners of the power conference met earlier this month with future play -off formats that led the discussion and “growing” support for the proposal of the Big Ten and SEC. The Reportedly, two competitions will have considerable influence The next expansion round and how the format takes place Given financial consequencesAnd some voting power. Among the 16-team proposal, eight car bids of the Big Ten and SEC four exist from each competition together with two ACC qualifications, two Big 12, one group of five and three AT-big teams. Sec spring meetings start this week with the Exploration of a conference schedule of nine competitions On the Voorste Purner. The only way the SEC would agree to add a ninth conference match would be extra recording in future play -off brackets, along with the expectation of a larger payment day of his TV partner. There is also a discussion about the Big Ten and SEC that play-in games keeps every year during the conference championship to determine the other car bids. In essence, the two teams that appear in the league title match would be two of the car bids with the No. 3 and no. 6 teams of the conference that decide another, together with a no. 4 versus no. 5 matchup. The Big Ten and SEC are also in favor of the idea of ​​a “double bye” for no. 1 and no. 2 seeds in the bracket. In the proposed bracket of 16 teams, the first round would consist of two games the 16th seed against the 13th seed and the 15th seed against the 14th seed. The winners of those matches would continue to the second round, where the 15-14 Victor would play the number 4 seed on his home field and the 16-13 winner would be confronted with the number 3 seed on the road. In general, there would be six games of the second round with the 10-7, 11-6, 9-8 and 12-5 that the Lei completes. CFP of 16 teams in 2024 with straight sowing, proposed format Round Matchup Round 1 No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 13 Miami No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 14 Ole Miss Round 2 No. 9 Boise State vs. No. 8 Indiana No. 12 Arizona State versus no. 5 Notre Dame No. 15/14 winner versus no. 4 Penn State No. 10 Smu vs. No. 7 Tennessee No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 6 Ohio State No. 16/13 Winner versus no. 3 Notre Dame Byes No. 1 Oregon and no. 2 Georgia Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is in favor of Playoff -Expansion, The idea of ​​a field of 14 or 16 teams endorse in 2026 And further. “Over the years I was never before expanding the play -off because I thought Bowl games were really important for the history and tradition ofCollege FootballBut now that we have expanded the play -off, the Bowl games have now played a less important role, “Saban said during a charity event last week. “So I think expanding the play – off and having as many teams as possible as we can do without playing too many games for the players – I think that is a bit of care – is probably a good thing.” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey pumped the brakes There is a foregone conclusion for 2026 about future expansion Earlier this year, sowing disadvantages mentioned as a primary reason. However, that thinking process has probably changed now that the new seed model will take place in 2025 and certainly rewards teams that have conquered heavy schedules and ended in the top four.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/explaining-big-ten-sec-16-team-college-football-playoff-proposal-how-it-would-look/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos