



Prior to the top placed American Taylor Fritz's Wonderful loss Monday in the first round of the French Open 2025John Mcenroe loaded the state of tennis at the top of the sport, who did not see Grand Slam champion from the United States in more than two decades. The US Open title of Andy Roddick in 2003 was the last American title in a men's singles -final, the other most recent championship that came from Andre Agassi in the same year. Greats of all time Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated in the last 20 years, together with the rise of world no. 1 Jannick Sinner, the immediate future for tennis at the highest level is gloomy for the Americans. To put the Grand Slam Inspatience of the Americans in perspective, Federer won the first of his 20 career -singles titles two months before Roddick's victory in New York. “We need a new generation in our sport, great time,” Said mcenroe during a zoom call At the start of French Open Play. “It is a transitional period in which we have to do much better [of] Bringing ourselves on the market, and hopefully this is the start of something we can do exactly, with this tournament. “ Francis Tiafoe, whose highest career ranking number 10 was in 2023, won his first round match at Clay in straight sets and plays Pablo Carreo Busta on Wednesday. Colleague American Ben Shelton needed a five-set comeback to survive Lorenzo Sonego and Tommy Paul, dropped his first set in the opening round before taking care of business. If he maintains it, chances are that Paul will meet in the quarterfinals with reigning the French champion Carlos Alcaraz, whose different Grand Slams conquered. “It is clear that the most important thing is that we have to get a Ben Shelton to win one,” said Mcenroe. “We have to get a number of American men to win a number of Majors. And that would make it for me, much more interesting, like Tiafoe, or Tommy Paul (stepped).” Sinner is one of the favorites of the tournament, but has never reached a final at Roland Garros. He won the Australian earlier this year and won last year's US Open with a victory over Fritz in the final. Fritz drove Tiafoe into a five-set thriller during the semi-final that felt the highlight of Herentennis on the American side in recent years. “Jannik and Alcaraz are not going to win every title,” said Mcenroe. “But again, I didn't think the other three boys would win as much if they did, I don't know.”

