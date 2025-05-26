Sports
Man arrested after car in pedestrians plays during Victory Parade of Liverpool Football Clubs
London
CNN
–
The British police arrested a man after a car in Liverpool fans was plowed on Monday evening during the parade of the Premier League -Trophy football clubs.
The arrested man is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area, said the Merseyside police in a statement, in which people did not speculate about the circumstances of the incident.
The local police said earlier that they were contacted just after 6 p.m., just after 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. et) after reports that a car had collided with a number of pedestrians in the city center.
The car stopped on the spot and a man was held, it added.
The incident comes on the same day that the city was filled with football fans who attended an open-top bus parade to celebrate Liverpool Football Clubs the 20th Top-Flight League title.
Video of Social Media seems to have the vehicle plowing in pedestrians celebrating on the street.
This gray human carrier just stopped from the right and just rammed in all people on the side of us, it was extremely fast. Initially we just heard the pop, doll, doll from people who are just beaten from the hood of a car, a fan, Harry Rashid, told the UKS PA Media news agency.
Rashid, who attended the parade with his wife and two young daughters, said that crowds were running to people and the car windows started to break. It was terrible. And you could hear the bumps while he went over the people I saw people lying on the ground, people unconscious. It was terrible. So terrible, he said.
The Parade on Monday, which coincided with a separate holiday in May in the United Kingdom, concerned players of the Liverpool team that was driven by the city center in an open top bus. Hundreds of thousands of cheerful fans joined the festivities along the 10 miles (16 kilometers) route waving with flags and torches of red smoke.
The scenes in Liverpool are terrible that my thoughts are with anyone injured or affected, said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who thanked the police and emergency services for their rapid and continuous response to this shocking incident.
Images shared by Reuters's news agency showed emergency services that took care of people, some were worn in strikes on stretchers.
Photos of the scene also showed that authorities took the heavily strewn roads, in which police officers are investigating the area. A tent has been set up where the crash took place.
Liverpool Football Club said it is in contact with the Merseyside police about the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities that have to do with this incident, said it on X.
Everton Football Club, the local rival team of Liverpool FC, and the Premier League also offered their participation on social media.
In a subsequent post on social media, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said that the scene in the Liverpools city center has now been erased, and adds that it will provide information about victims numbers during a press conference later on Monday.
A local hospital group has made a plea for people to refrain from his switching board. We know that many people are worried about loved ones. In addition to Kin, contact is being made, so please help us to manage the incident as well as possible by remembering our switching board calling, said NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group on X.
This is a developing story and will be updated.

