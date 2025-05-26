Roland Garros Ceremony of Rafael Nadal includes 3 tennis legends





The 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal announces his retirement from Tennis Mackenzie Salmon looks at the career of Rafael Nadal and his pure dominance on the Clay Courts at the French Open. Sports pulse Parisrafaelnadalsaid The presence of his friends and rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray during a celebration of his glorious career on the French Open made an emotional Sunday evening all the more special. Thousands of fans, including defending men's and women's champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, wore brick red “Merci Rafa” shirts for 14-way Roland Garros Championnadalwas immortal at the Philippe Chatrier court with a plaque. The loudest cheers, however, came when Federer, Djokovic and Murray stepped up the Holy Clay Court to share a few words and laugh with the Spaniard, the Spaniard had recorded to watch a video of his greatest moments. “I didn't know, but I imagined that they would come. The agendas of people are sometimes difficult. But of course they knew they would make the day very special,” Nadaltold a full press conference. “Novak plays here, so it's easier. But Andy and Roger come for a lot for me because they represent a very important part of my tennis career. In some respects we have pushed each other to the limit. That is the truth. “We were four of the best rivals. Somehow if you are only two, you can lose a bit of the motivation because the other begins to lose or get injured. You never had to imagine here, because one of the four always won the tournament. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “We have reached our dreams. And probably because of that kind of rivalry, we have increased the number of the history of tennis to the next level. That helps the next generation to try to improve them. I am sure that will happen.” Nadal, who ended his career after representing Spain in the Davis Cup in November, said that he had “infinite gratitude” for the people who made sure that his name was permanently etched on the most important Show Court in Roland Garros. “I never thought of becoming one of the best players of all time or to win Grand Slams. I was just worried about trying to improve every day,” he added. “I felt like this during my entire career. Probably step by step, that's why I was able to build my career, this successful career. Because I always had doubts, and I never considered myself so good. “Of course numbers are great, but I never considered myself special to be special. I try not to be humble. Of course my results were there, but every time I went on the field, I felt that I could lose. I never lost that feeling for all those years. “That probably helped me, that feeling, but generally in my long career, without a doubt, that was important.”

