A depressed Nick Kyrgios withdrawn from Roland Garros after an old knee injury spent during a recent training session in Canberra, as a result of which the former finalist of Wimbledon questioned his future, Davis Cup Stalwart Jordan Thompson unveiled.

Kyrgios, who suffered from serious wrist and knee injuries, had returned to Paris for the first time since 2017 to make Thompson in double before participating in a few lawn tournaments that led to Wimbledon.

But last week the 30-year-old withed Thompson, who last month, lost his open-winning doubles partner Max Purcell to a doping suspension last month, to combine with a new injury, plagued Aussie Jason Kubler at Roland Garros this week.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Melbourne, January 13, 2023: Nick Kyrgios plays table tennis against Jordan Thompson on the roof in QT, Melbourne. Image: Mark Stewart Source: News Corp Australia

Thompson, who has passed a test season on the injuries front after producing an excellent 2024, said after a 6-4 6-2 6-1 loss against talented Czech Jiri Lehecka that the 2022 Wimbledon finalist was upset by the last injury hit that makes doubts about his lawn.

Nick was really pumped to play here. He kept sending me messages every week (ask), you are good to go for dubs?, Because I was the one who was unable to be on the field, Thompson said.

And I know he was back at home in Australia, training on clay. (But) a few days (ago) Nick told me he did something about his knee. So unfortunately he just couldn't be here.

He was pretty down. I mean, he (said to) how much more, you know, can he take from these injuries?. I just feel for him, because as much as he says things in the media, I think he likes to play tennis … so it's disappointing that he can't be on the field.

With Purcell sidelined for 18 months and Kyrgioss Australian Open partner Thanasi Kokkinakis recovered from an operation, the couple plan to play the remaining Grand Slams this season, while Thompson will remain partner Seb Korda in regular touring events.

In the meantime, Thompson said that the only silver lining of a convincing loss against Lehecka was that he was able to get through the game without feeling in considerable pain.

The hard-working Aussie enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024 when winning a Maiden ATP Tour title in Mexico before he reached the last 16 at the US Open for the second time, where he tested his countryman and good friend Alex de Minauraur.

That saw him sowing on a Grand Slam on the Australian Open for the first time, but this year he was only able to play eight tournaments due to countless problems, with his best versions a quarterfinals in Brisbane and a third round effort in Miami.

It has been brutal. I started tearing my plantar fascia, then I had a torn slanted (muscle) and then a groin tribe, he said.

So I just didn't be able to be on the field continuously, which is really frustrating, playing, stopping and starting tennis. The only positive thing about today is that body came through intact, but I think that because I had a lash.

It is a lot harder to switch on if you have not been to the field. Before Rome I (could only) hit my coach and hit three days a day for one hour a day at the end of the training for five to 10 minutes. I would play one game and then not be able to walk for the next, so it is incredibly frustrating.

Thompson feels that his body improves and, given his qualification on grass, is looking forward to going to the Netherlands and then queens in the leader to Wimbledon.