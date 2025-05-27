



Cricket legend David Gower must appeal to agents on the next edition of the Zopla Property Pitch series. It happens on June 19 in the Kia Oval, London's iconic cricket ground. Participants can expect to hear more about Zooplas Vision before 2025 by Chief Operating Officer Rich Hayes, as well as Richard Donnell, executive director, who will explore market trends This is followed by a panel chased by Zoopla Chief Executive Paul Whitehead, who will discuss the market front views for London with Rob Perrins, Chief Executive of Berkeley Group; and Tim Hyatt, head of the British residential in Knight Frank. Finally, the evening there will be an exclusive keynote with English cricket legend David Gower Obe followed by a reception on the roof drinks and networks with a view of one of the most iconic cricketters in the country. The Portal claims feedback from agents who attend earlier editions is overwhelmingly positive. Zooplas Marketing quotes David Veisfish, director at Mishkan Estates, notes: I was pleased to come to Zopla at the real estate Pitch Roadshow at Emirates Old Trafford, and what a setting. Glorious sunshine, a buzzing room full of like -minded professionals, and the cricket field as a background. Couldn't ask for better. The panel was full of solid, practical insights and every speaker brought something fresh to the table. Agents who want to attend the oval event can register here.

