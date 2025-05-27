



From last week, NFL players are now free to become a member of Team USA, because flag football makes its debut at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028. But the current star of the team wants to make it clear that large NFL names without merit cannot wink the Olympic team. Darrell Doucette, an old starting quarterback for the American flag football team, spoke with the Washington Post About the issue. In the interview, which was published on Sunday, Doucette said that the experienced players of the team deserve a chance to compete for their places without the NFL just taking over. “The flag boys deserve their chance. That's all we want,” Doucette said in the interview. “We felt that we worked hard to get the sport where it is, and when the NFL boys talked about it, it was as if we were being kicked aside.” Advertisement Doucette added, as a team leader he felt comfortable to speak out on behalf of his teammates. “I felt that I was the man who could speak out for my colleagues, for my brothers who work hard to reach this level for us not to be forgotten,” he said. Doucette, 35, has been the starting Quarterback from Team USA for almost a decade and led the team to several world championships. But last summer he first made the headlines, shortly after the flag football was announced as an Olympic sport for 2028. At that time, Doucette said that it was “disrespectful” for NFL players to “take it automatically” that they could make the American team. “They helped not to grow this game to come to the Olympic Games,” Doucette said in August. “Give the boys who helped this game to get where it is on respect.” Flag football for men and women is one of the seven new sports that are being introduced for the LA games. With the NFL signing of players who join the team, the many exciting opportunities opens for what Star Players Team USA might come up with. But in Sunday's interview, Doucette doubled the position that NFL players could not easily roll into flag football as they think. Advertisement “They are completely two different games,” Doucette said. “You can't really compare flag football and tackle football.” Doucette pointed to the physicality of the games and the rapid movements to prevent flags from being pulled as things that NFL players may have trouble adapting. “These are things that we practice and we work on to become great,” Doucette added. “Those guys, they don't understand yet.” Both the NFL and American football, which coordinates the American flag football team, have not guaranteed NFL players who want to play at the Olympic Games, will do this. The NFL agreement enables players to try out for team USA, but that does not necessarily mean that they will make the team. Advertisement Moreover, after the NFL resolution was officially adopted, American football has a rack And made a point to record the old flag players. Scott Hallenbeck, CEO of the US, said that adding NFL players will grow the pool of players to choose from, instead of limiting. “Our Talent Pool contains prominent flag football stars who helped the US to establish a gold medal standard in international competition,” said Hallenback in the statement. “The recording of NFL players only strengthens our talent pool for LA28 and our ability to select the best athletes for Team USA Football to take the gold home.” Although he was defensive from his flag football teammates, Doucette made a point to say that he would support who had also been selected. “This is a sport that we have played for a long time, and we feel that we are the best at it and we don't need any other guys,” Doucette said. “But we all have one goal in mind, and that is to represent our country. We are absolutely open to all competition. When those guys come in and balls and they are better than we, it hates them. Go win that gold medal for our country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/article/flag-football-star-darrell-doucette-says-nfl-players-wont-make-olympic-squad-without-a-fight-the-flag-guys-deserve-their-opportunity-205647008.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos