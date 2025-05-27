Scores & Scheme – Tennis





Filter by Tournament: All tournaments French open Filter by tournament: Currently selected: all tournaments French open Hof Philippe-Chatrier Varvara Gracheva (France) vs Sofia Kenin (United States) (seed ranking 31) Kenin Sofia Kenin (31)Seed ranking 31 Olivia Gadecki (Australia) vs Coco Gauff (United States) (seed ranking 2) Gauffs Coco Gauff (2)Seed ranking 2 Mackenzie McDonald (United States) vs Novak Djokovic (Serbia) (Seed Ranking 6) McDonald Mackenzie McDonald Djokovic Novak Djokovic (6)Seed ranking 6 Gael Monfils (France) vs. Hof Suzanne-Lenglen Mirra Andreeva (Russian athlete) (Seed ranking 6) vs Cristina Bucsa (Spain) Andieva Mirria Andeva (6)Seed ranking 6 Alexander Zverev (Germany) (Seed Ranking 3) versus student Tien (United States) But animals Alexander Zverev (3)Seed ranking 3 Anca Todoni (Romania) vs Jessica Pegula (United States) (seed ranking 3) Pegula Jessica Pegula (3)Seed ranking 3 Mattia Bellucci (Italy) vs Jack Draper (Great -Britain) (Seed ranking 5) Draper Jack Draper (5)Seed ranking 5 Hof 2 Anna Blinkova (Russian athlete) and Mayar Sherif (Egypt) vs Lulu Sun (New -Zeeland) and Yue Yuan (China) Alexander Erler (Austria) and Constantin Frantzen (Germany) vs Luciano Darderi (Italy) and Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador) Amazing Constantin's Franturen Caroline Dolehide (United States) (Seed Ranking 7) and Desirae Krawczyk (United States) (seed ranking 7) vs Olga Danilovic (Serbia) and Anastasia Potapova (Russian athlete) Madman Caroline Dolehide (7)Seed ranking 7 Tailor Desirae krawczyk (7)Seed ranking 7 Potapova Anastasia Potapova Nathaniel Lammons (United States) (seed ranking 11) and Jackson Withrow (United States) (Seed ranking 11) vs Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) and Austin Krajicek (United States) Lammon Nathaniel Lammons (11)Seed ranking 11 Tagpower Jackson Withrow (11)Seed ranking 11 Gonzalez Santiago Gonzalez Hof 4 Rinky Hijikata (Australia) and Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) vs Julian Cash (Groot -Britain) (Seed Ranking 6) and Lloyd Glasspool (Great -Britain) (Seed Ranking 6) Kecmanovic Miomir Kecmanovic Cash Julian Cash (6)Seed ranking 6 Glass pole Lloyd Glasspool (6)Seed ranking 6 Emeline Darton (France) and Sarah Rakotomanga (France) vs Anastasia Detiuc (Czech Republic) and Yulia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) Rakotomanga Sarah Rakotomanga Starodubtseva Yulia Strodubtseva Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) vs Henrique Rocha (Portugal) Basilashvili Nikoloz Basilashvili Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) and Clara Tauson (Denmark) vs Tereza Mihalikova (Slovakia) (seed ranking 12) and Olivia Nicholls (Great -Britain) (Seed ranking 12) Mihalikov Teresa Mihalikov (12)Seed ranking 12 Nicholls Olivia Nicholls (12)Seed ranking 12 Hof 6 Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) vs Victoria Azareka (Wit -Russia) Wickmayer Yanina Wickmayer Azarenka Victoria Azarenka Ethan Quinn (United States) versus Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) (seed ranking 16) Dimitrov Grigor Dimitrov (16)Seed ranking 16 Elsa Jacquemot (France) vs Maria Sakkari (Greece) Matteo Arnaldi (Italy) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) (seed ranking 29) Auger-aliasy Happy Auger-Aliassy (29)Seed ranking List 29 Hof 7 Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) (seed ranking 23) vs Hailey Baptiste (United States) Maia Beatriz Haddad Maia (23)Seed ranking list 23 Chloe Paquet (France) vs Tereza Valentova (Czech Republic) Valentova Tereza Valentova Andrey Rublev (Russian athlete) (seed ranking 17) vs Lloyd Harris (South Africa) Rublev Andrey Rublev (17)Seed ranking 17 Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) (Seed Ranking 30) vs Joao Fonseca (Brazil) Hurkacz Hubert Hurkacz (30)Seed ranking 30 Hof 13 Alexander Shevchenko (Kazakhstan) vs Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) Shevchenko Alexander Shevchenko Elina Avanesyan (Armenia) vs Anehelina Kalinina (Ukraine) Kalinina Anhelina Kalinina Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) vs Benjamin Bonzi (France) Herbert Pierre-Hugues Herbert Solana Sierra (Argentina) vs Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) (seed ranking 32) Putintseva Yulia Putintseva (32)Seed ranking 32 Hof 14 Alex de Minaur (Australia) (seed ranking 9) vs laslo djere (Serbia) By Minaur Alex de Minauraur (9)Seed ranking 9 Alexandre Muller (France) vs Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) (Seed Ranking 19) Menyik Jakub fascinates (19)Seed ranking 19 Lois Boisson (France) vs Elise Mertens (Belgium) (Seed ranking 24) Mertens Elise Mertens (24)Seed ranking 24 Anna Kalinskaya (Russian athlete) (seed ranking 30) vs Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) Kalinskaya Let Kalinskaya (30)Seed ranking 30 Court not assigned Kevin Krawietz (Germany) and Tim Puetz (Germany) versus Flavio Cobolli (Italy) and Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) Set 1: No score – no score Set 2: No score – no score Set 3: No score – No score Joe Salisbury (Great -Britain) and Neal Skupski (Great -Britain) vs Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) and Tomas Etcheverry (Argentina) Set 1: No score – no score Set 2: No score – no score Set 3: No score – No score Cerundolo Francisco Cerundolo Etch Tomas Etcheverry All times are UK and can be changed. BBC is not responsible for changes.

