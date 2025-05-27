



Dublin, Monday 26 May: Hockey Ireland is pleased to announce the appointment of his new chairman, Susan Spence, after the annual general meeting yesterday. Susan, a pioneering technical entrepreneur and philanthropist, is a lifelong hockey supporter and player, and a keeper who represented Ireland at a minor level. As a co-founder of Softco, she built up the Irish technology company into a global leader of financial automation. The company was sold in 2024, one of the largest by a female entrepreneur in Ireland. Hockey Irelands annual General Meeting took place yesterday and underlined the success of the year to date, because the organization strives to unleash the power of hockey. 2024 was presented as a base year for change with the launch of Hockey Irelands New strategy: the power of releasing hockey, set out the road to growth from 2026. Most important themes laid down in the strategy, and underlines the importance of the organization continues yesterday to ensure a complete and accurate representation of the sport, and the importance of the importance of listening, is the importance of the importance of sport to hear that the organization is continuity to listen to a complete and accurate representation of the sport. Highlights, also laid down in the Hockey Ireland Annual Report 2024, include a growth of 16% year in the year, with now more than 28,500 registered members, supported by 168 Clubsand280 Scholencross the island of Ireland. Hockey Ireland reflects the inclusive values ​​in action and also reported that 75% of members are U18s, with female representation 65% of the player base. On the high -quality side it was noted that the national teams of ladies and gentlemen who are currently at 10th and 10th place respectively offer an important source of national pride. Hockey Ireland also stated that in 2024 it had successfully protected nearly 4 million in financing for clubs and provinces through combined public financing, including 3m for sports facilities for the community, clear recognition of the growing value in the Irish sport. New directors from the board were also appointed to the AVA, including David Curran, ex Ireland International Hockey Player Deirdre Duke, Laura Fitzgerald, Kevin Keane, Roger Oconnor and Susan Spence. Barbara Omalley was elected president of Hockey Ireland with Aisling Keogh now vice -president. Outgoing Hockey Ireland, chairman, Trevor Watkins and International Hockey referee Alison Keogh, were both confirmed as honorary members of Hockey Ireland. After the AVA, and in accordance with the Constitution, the Hockey Ireland Board moved to determine that McCormack would continue in his role of Finance Officer and that Susan Spence would be appointed as the new chairman of the board. Susan Spence, co-founder of Manverton, an investment and philanthropic enterprise, which supports active entrepreneurship, sports and social causes, including going for growth, shona and goal, has also been previously named various government councils and the most recent chairman of the regional enterprise plan of Dublin. She has received several business women of the year awards and is a brand ambassador for Technical University Dublin (TUD). On her appointment as chairman of Hockey Ireland, Susan Spence noted: I am honored that at such an exciting time I can get the chance to contribute to the ambition and growth of hockey. I will bring a new and valuable perspective to the sport, use my business experience to help the Hockey Ireland strategy ahead and to achieve new heights of success. I look forward to working with everyone involved and I appreciate all the fantastic support that I have received from the hockey community so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hockey.ie/hockey-ireland/hockey-ireland-sets-its-sights-on-new-heights-of-success-as-susan-spence-appointed-chair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos