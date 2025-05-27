Sports
Takeaf restaurants of watching McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet in Byu -Kampen
On Wednesday, a civil lawsuit was brought against starting byu Quarterback Jake Retzaffaccusing him of sexual violence.
The purpose of this article is not to debate whether Jake Retzlaff will be available to play or not, whether he can play or not. That will be determined in the course of the coming months. Instead, the purpose of this article will be to look at the Byu Quarterback room if Jake Retzlaff cannot play.
If Retzlaff cannot go, there is a three-way fight for the starting Quarterback track between McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet and newcomer Bear Bachmeier. Both Hillstead and Bourguet have been to Byu last year. For this article we looked back on our notes from both Spring Camp 2025 and Fall Camp 2024 to compare McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet. Here were our collection restaurants.
But first a warning, and a big one: in the course of the spring camp, the media were only allowed to watch a small part of the exercise. Our observations come from just a sample of practice. That is an important context for our observations.
After the Spring Camp, Byu refused to call a Back -Up Quarterback behind Jake Retzlaff. That is not that surprising, because no backup was not needed at that time to call a backup. Although Byu has not made an official decision, the rep distribution in the spring camp to McCae Hillstead points with a lead in the back -uprace.
In every practice we observed, it was McCae Hillstead that ran with the second team attack. When Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon fought for the runway in the autumn camp, the representatives of the first team were equally distributed and every practice. That was not the case for Hillstead and Bourguet in terms of the back -up representatives in the spring camp. Hillstead ran with the attack of the second team and Bourguet ran with the third team attack.
Since McCae Hillstead has arrived at Byu, he has flashed a large game potential. Big Games were common when McCae Hillstead was in the middle during both autumn camp and spring camp. Allow us to give a few examples.
Hillstead had one of the best throws in the camp in the fall. He started Ty West for the long touchdown. West came behind the defense and Hillstead found him 40+ Yards Downfield for the score.
Throwing well and in play situations was a theme. On several occasions, Hillstead was able to read the right reading in Play-Action drop backs and receivers. For example, he hit Weston Covey in Stride for a touchdown of 25 meters. Most of the best throws in Hillstead came from game promotion. In the second clip in the highlight of Spring Camp below, Hillstead Nason Coleman Offaction found for a touchdown.
Mobility and speed is a core strength for McCae Hillstead. Where he misses in size, he makes it in athletics. Hillstead had the longest TouchDown -Run of the Spring Camp. He pulled the ball at a reading option and defeated Faletau Satuala to the sidelines. Once he was behind the defense, nobody could catch him on his way to a 70 -meter touchdown. Hillstead is not the most elusive runner, but his top speed is striking.
Chunk plays a major role in the attack by Aaron Roderick, and Hillstead has proven to create consistent chunk games. That is something you could expect if Hillstead wins the runway.
There were times when Hillstead was susceptible to Misfires, especially on long throws to the borders. Hillstead is one of the shorter Quarterbacks in University Football and we believe that this has contributed to the Miscoyes. When he missed, he usually missed high. The misfires were most likely powered by its length and tried to fit passes over the offensive line. When he had to throw the ball on a line with speed, the Misvuren was more common. The quarterbacks that have had the most success in the attack of Aaron Roderick, have been able to touch those throws near the border.
There were also times, especially in the autumn camp, where Hillstead joined the ball. Last year he threw a few interceptions during media availability. That is not so surprising considering Hillstead's inexperience. It is important to remember that Hillstead has only played a handful of matches at the university. Cleaning up the turnover is usually the first obstacle for young quarterbacks, and Hillstead is still a young quarterback.
On that comment, however, Hillstead took better care of football during the Spring Camp. There was one throw that could have been intercepted by Miles Hall, but apart from that he did not put the ball in danger.
Treyson Bourguet throws a wonderful football. If all the Quarterbacks participated in an accuracy competition with goals, we would probably choose Treyson Bourguet to win. When he has time to throw out of a clean bag, he can make most throws on the field. Deep throws are where he separates. In the fall, Bourguet found Pokaiaua Haunga in a tight window where only Haunga could catch it. (Comment: Pokaiaua Haunga is definitely a weapon in the passing game and must be used that way in 2025)
In the Spring Camp, Bourguet found real first -year Lamason Waller along the sidelines on a deep throw. Bourguet has proven that he can also effectively throw in a game setting. That was his primary power in West -Michigan. He had a pff level of 90.9 on throws of 20 meters or more. He completed 50% of his downfield and had three touchdowns in just 14 attempts.
While throwing it over the field is his strength, he has also flashed the potential to make tight window-in-lying pitches, such as this third-down conversion to Dom McKenzie.
In between the three Quarterbacks that are fighting for the runway, Bourguet is the least mobile. Although he is not a statue in the bag (he scratched once in the autumn camp), he is unable to avoid the hurry like the other Quarterbacks and the defense with his legs.
Quarterbacks do not have to be mobile. However, the most successful quarterbacks in the attack by Aaron Roderick have been mobile. The mobility of Bourguet, or the lack thereof, would put more stress on the attacking line than a mobile quarterback would do differently.
The attack that BYU would run for Treyson Bourguet would look more like the attack that Byu ran back in 2023 with Kedon Slovis. The attacking line under TJ Woods is more equipped to handle such an attack, but it is still to see how well the offensive line of 2025 can be. If the offensive line is unable to dominate in the run game, the attack would often come out as in 2023.
Finally, inexperience would also be an obstacle to Bourguet. He would be the most experienced quarterback among the three quarterbacks. However, he only appeared in 10 games in the course of his career.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/byu/football/takeaways-from-watching-mccae-hillstead-and-treyson-bourguet-at-byu-camps
Sources
