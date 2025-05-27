This week in tennis: Djokovic wins 100th title





Welcome to this week in Tennis, where we catch up with the newest and greatest stories of the ATP and WTA tours.

Djokovic joins the 100-win club in Geneva Novak Djokovic reached another milestone on Saturday and defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the Geneva Open Final to win the 100th Singles title of his career. The 38-year-old joins Jimmy Connors, who owns the record with 109 singles titles, and Roger Federer (103) as the only men with 100 tournament victories in the open era. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGJS2SIPJRG It is nine months since Djokovic won his 99th title at the Paris Olympic Games at Roland-Garros. He reached two finals in his search for 100, but fell last March in Jakub Mensik in Miami and Jannik Sinner in Shanghai last October. The Serbian will be the first man in the open era who wins a title in 20 different seasons, with his first title in Amersfoort in July 2006. Djokovic is now going back to Paris looking for his fourth title at Roland-Garros and 25th Grand Slam. Also read: The Hamburg-Run of Auger-Aliassime ends in Semis against Rublev Rybakina ends drought in Strasbourg Elena Rybakina broke a year-long title dryness on Saturday and defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-1 to win the title Internationalaux de Strasbourg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HWP-XO4EOS The Wimbledon champion 2022 had not reached no final or won a title since he won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in April 2024. Rybakina now has momentum on her way to Roland-Garros, where she enters no. 12 seed in search of her second career Grand Slam title. Also read: Challengers who want to deduct Swiateek from Roland-Garros Rafas Roland-Garros farewell Rafael Nadal was honored at the court on Sunday at the court Philippe-Chatrier as a farewell ceremony at Roland-Garros, the tournament that he won a record 14 times in his illustrious career. Nadal, who retired last year, received a standing ovation and a thunderous applause from the crowd in the stadium with 15,000 seats. This is difficult, “said Nadal.” Good evening, everyone. I don't know where to start after playing at this court over the past 20 years. Winning, losing, but especially being moved every time I had the chance to be here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMASEKV1OIW He was greeted on the field by career rivals Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray. The Spaniard was 112-4 of all time at Roland-Garros and 14-0 in the final during the event. Also read: Will Roland-Garros Alcarazs Coronation be? All winners last week: ATP 500 – Hamburg Men's singles: Flavio Cobolli* (2/2) d. Andrey Rublev

Humans doubles: Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori d. Andres Molteni/Fernando Romboli ATP 250 – Geneva Men's singles: Novak Djokovic* (1/100) d. Hubert Hurkacz

Men's Dubbels: Sadio Doumbia / Fabies Robould D. Ariel Bear / Joran Vlimber WTA 500 – Strasbourg Ladies singles: Elena Rybakina* (1/9) D. Liudmila Samsonova

Ladies Double: Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani D. Hanyu Guo/Nicole Malichar-Martinez WTA 250 – Rabat Ladies singles: Maya Joint* (1/1) d. Jaqueline Cristian

Ladies Double: Maya Joint/Oksana Kalashnikova d. Angelica Moratelli/Camilla Rosatello * 2025 titles/career titles Click here for more news about Canadian tennis. The best return from the ATP to Toronto this summer for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers 27 July to 7 August 2025 in Sobeys Stadium. 2025 tickets are for sale. Get your tickets today! The best return from the WTA to Montreal this summer for the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 26 July to 7 August 2025 in Iga Stadium. 2025 tickets are for sale. Get your tickets today! Functional photo: ATP Tour

