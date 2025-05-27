



Stockholm-de United States beat Sweden 6-2 on Saturday to continue to the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship. The US will play Switzerland in Sunday's final. The Swiss Denmark with 7-0 to reach the gold medal game for the second consecutive year. Switzerland excluded the US 3-0 in the group stage, the only defeat of the Americans. Jeremy Swayman Stopped 27 shots against Sweden when the US remained on track to win the worlds for the first time since 1933. The Americans also formally received the title in 1960 and 1980 – when they won the Olympic tournaments and the worlds did not take place. By reaching the final, the US has already achieved its best results in the tournament since the silver medal of 1950. “It's a good feeling,” Captain Clayton Keller said. “There is another game to win. We are going to concentrate on tomorrow.” The US jumped to 2-0 in the opening period and surpass the Swedes 13-3. Brady Skjei scored 6:52 with a shot from the blue line that went through heavy traffic for goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom. Cutter Gauthier The advantage doubled with 2:47 left and picked up the puck after a shot by Shane Pinto Was blocked and focused in the network between the pads of Markstrom. Gauthier was born in Skellefta, Sweden, in 2004 when his father, a goalkeeper, played for a local team. Conor Garland The third added with 8:53 to go in the second, beating in a rebound. Mikey Eyssimont Made 4-0 on a 4-on-2 rush from the right circle. Samuel Erson Replacing Markstrom in the Swedish Net at the start of the last period. William Nylander scored the first for Sweden 6:32 in the third period, and Elias Lindholm Scored 41 seconds later to give Sweden some hope at 4-2. But defender Jackson Lacombe Beat Erson for the fifth of the Americans with 8:51. Pinto finished in an empty net to complete a three -point game after assisting with the first two goals. “Every man contributed and I couldn't be more proud of our group,” said American coach Ryan Warsofsky. Sweden must settle for the bronze medal play for the second straight worlds. Switzerland has never won the worlds. Nino Niederreiter Scored twice and Ken Jager added one in the first period for Switzerland to take the command against Denmark. Denis Malgin added the fourth in the middle period and Sandro Schmid, Damien Riat and Tyler Moy completed the routes in the third. Switzerland -goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni made 17 saves for a second straight shutout. Denmark, which canada eliminated 2-1 in the quarterfinals, will be confronted for bronze. Denmark has never moored the world.br/]

Copyright 2025 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/post/us-routs-sweden-will-face-switzerland-hockey-worlds-final/16557786/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos