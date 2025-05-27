Breaking: NY Slice's new owners! Butterfly online

Sports
(By: Major League Table Tennis)
New York, New owners
Pharma Execs and Lifelong Racquet Sports fansShweta & Sachin Gangradeare officialNew ownersfrom theNew York Slice!
They bring a businesslike, passionate and oneGame-ready mindsetto one of theLargest sports cities in the world.
With head coachAdam Hughand stars likeKoki NiwaAndAmir HodaeiOn deck, theSlabare locked up for a huge debut in September.
A stacked grid. A new team.NYC is ready to gather.
Stronger clubs start here
Why collaborate withMLTT?
Because they are committed toHelping your club thrive.As a partner you become a member of a growing network of clubs and players – withTailor -made support to achieve your unique goals.
Benefits include:
– Mutual promotionThrough events, functions for social media and affiliate programs.
– SpidexMLTTSFree review systemThat improves the player experience.
– Cooperation options with MLTT Prosand invites you toExclusive events.
– ongoing supportVia special check-ins and club sources.
– this summer we will Club partner Success Webinar Series –A series of live sessions focused on best practices and new strategies for club growth.
To help us form the series on your needs, take a moment to complete thisBrief research.
We appreciate your partnership and are pleased to keep building with you!
Fresh owners, fresh merchand
New owners?Account.New merchandus?Even better.
Rep deSlabWith the latest drops from MLTT – or adjust yourself!
Want more MLTT?
Experience some of the best moments of season2 –and more.
Follow highlights, news andAll Off-Court promotion.
MLTT is warm –Keep your food ready.
Stay In the loop With Butterfly Professional Table Tennis Equipment, Table Tennis News, Table Tennis Technology, Tournament Results and we are butterfly players, coaches, clubs and more.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
