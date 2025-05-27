Dylan Wiles leads All-Stark County High School Boys Tennis Team





Federal Competition Champion Jackson, Second Lake and Staatsbonde Glenoak Leiden the 2025 All-Stark County Boys Tennis Team, chosen by a panel of coaches. Glenoak Senior Dylan Wiles is County Player of the Year based on dominating the singles competition in the spring. Wiles is accompanied in the All-County first team by second-year teammate Jack Slay, with whom he has won an OHSAA Double championship on May 24. Others in the first team of All-County in Singles are Senior Carson Craig Lake, McKinley Junior Elijah Corrin, Jackson Senior Larson Sutula and Jackson first-year student Kahan Patel. Wiles and Slay are in this week's state tournament in Wooster as a number 1 seed. Corrin is on the way to the State Tournament like a number 6 seed in singles. The all-county first team in Doubles includes juniors Manav Rawal and Quinn Lokie van Jackson, Seniors Asher Diuk and Brady Tolin from McKinley, and Senior Brian Haut and first-year Rohan Ramalingam from Jackson. Co coaches of the year are Jacksons Brett Marlowe and McKinleys Jim Pukys. Completing the list of Honorees All-County: Second team singles: Jackson Junior Roshan Patel, Hoover Second -year Brennan Calhoun, senior Matthew Potashnik of the lake, Perry Senior Gavin Harbert, first -year student Josh Blake, Perry Junior Brantley Stangelo.

