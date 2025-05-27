



Score card Yorkshire was beaten today by Rothesay County Championship Leaders Nottinghamshire in Headingley and lost their last five wickets shortly before tea on day four. Table-Toppers Nottts had set an unlikely target of 463 for tea on day three, and Yorkshire reached it close to 176-5 and needed 287 more. Matthew Revis and George Hill started the day at the Crease and shared 54 within days that opened 85 minutes to increase the hope of a revival. Unfortunately, however, it would not be the case, and they were cut out 299 to lose with 163 points. Revis scored top with a seasons best 45 out of 130 balls, while Hill 26 contributed. But the visitors remained patient and demolished at the Wickets, sealing a fourth victory in seven games this summer. Conversely, Yorkshire was beaten in seven for the fourth time and stay on the second soil in Division One in the Midway Point in the campaign. Dillon Pennington was Nottinghamshires Hero and ended with a seasons best 5-106 of 31 overs. Today he claimed three wickets, all trapped by South African Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, who took six catches in the innings and nine in the competition. All in all, there were 15 trapped behind dismissal in this fixture. Revis and fellow all-rounder Hill, who contributed 26, hit quite comfortably through almost the first hour and half a game. Although the first took a painful blow on the right thumb from the seam of Brett Hutton, he played with confidence through the off-side front foot and back. But the morning breach was somewhat a gift for Notts and went to the part-time off-spin of Freddie McCann, who was attacked to bowl a bowling before the new ball should come. He dragged his first ball down, pulled Hill, but the delivery shot through and uprooted middle stump, leaving the score at 230-6. Then, seven balls in the afternoon, Pennington Revis – Play – forced – to go to Verreynne with the score at 244. The same combination was good for Yorkshires stand-in Captain Dom Bess for 21, such as for Ben coad on five. Against that phase, at 277-9, the outcome of this game was almost certain. With some rain fell, Jordan Thompson and Jack White resisted a little more than an hour to increase the nerves of some Notts. But Mohammad Abbas returned to let white caught to win and put an end to a 19.1-over partnership. These two parties meet again on Trent Bridge in the next champion match at the end of June. The Vitality Blast T20 competition starts before that time. The first match of Yorkshires is against Northhamptonesshire Steelbacks in Headingley on Friday (6.30 pm).

