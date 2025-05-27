Tennis Best bets for Tuesday 27 May

2025 Roland Garros Best bets for Tuesday 27 May

The second major of the tennis season 2025 is here. The top players in the world are in Paris, France for the 2025 French open in the next two weeks, and the action in Roland Garros should be great to check. I will post best bets every day during the tournament, so vsin is the place to be if you like gambling on tennis. If you are not yet a subscriber, I would recommend becoming a VSIN Pro soon. I constantly give analysis of all largest events, and this is the best time of the year for this sport.

I would also like to propose strongly to check the Pro Picks page during the day. That is where Gill Alexander will post his French open best bets. Gill is doing great to handle tennis A figuresWhat is a staple of our live vsin programming. Although I try to write down as many of my plays as possible, I occasionally add things to that page during the day. That is also where I post plays for smaller ATP and WTA events, and my challenger level plays exclusively live on that page.

With all this out of the way, let's go on Tuesday 27 May in a number of French open picks for day 3.

Joao Fonseca vs. Hubert Hurkacz

There is apparently a lot of sharp money on Fonseca, on whom I am probably higher than anyone. The Brazilian undoubtedly has the talent to do big things at Roland Garros, and a nice mini-run this year is not excluded. I can also accuse anyone who thinks Fonseca Hurkacz is going to beat, whose game does not fit well with clay. Hurkacz has not been great since he returned from his knee injury. However, we saw something of the post in Geneva last week. Hurkacz achieved straight profits on Arthur Cazaux, Arthur Rinder Knech, Taylor Fritz and Sebastian ofner during that event, and he then lost a tight against Novak Djokovic. That was a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) victory for the Serbian, and Hurkacz was a break in the third. So all in all it was really a good week for the 28-year-old, which means that he enters the major this week in reasonably good form.

If I had to take a side in this match, I would probably lean Hurkacz like a plus money game. I only know that his serve will give him a chance and that Fonseca is currently at a loss of three games. Fortunately I don't have to choose a side. The total is an option, and it looks like a damn good one.

I play more than 38.5 games in this game, and I am surprised that this alternative song is available at such a reasonable price. This should really be a match in which both players are very successful with the ball on their racquets. I know that the circumstances in Roland Garros should make things much easier for the returner, and they will undoubtedly do that. Hurkacz, however, is such a stronger server that it doesn't matter. He will become a lot of non-declining services with his combination of spot service and strength, and he will also set himself up for many plus one opportunities. In the meantime, Fonseca is a good enough server to take advantage of the break percentage of 15.5% of Hurkacz in the past 52 weeks.

I just don't see any of these players who win in straight sets, and I would be surprised if we don't see a tiebraker or two. If I am right about that, it will be difficult to perish.

Bet: more than 38.5 games (-126-1.5 units)

Solana Sierra vs. Yulia Putintseva

This can be a bit of a roller coaster. If Putintseva plays her best skill, she should win this game. But it has been a long time since she did something in the neighborhood. The world No. 31 lost 6-0, 6-4 against Rebecca Sramkova in Strasbourg, and that came after Putintseva withdrew from the quarterfinals of a 125 in Parma. Is she healthy now? Putintseva has only been 10-12 since the beginning of the 2025 season, and that is a big drop-off when considering that she was 35-19 last year. That said, it feels like she's upset in this tournament. And she happened to have a tough opening round opponent.

Sierra is a very talented 20-year-old who won competitions this year at a high clip in some events at a lower level. She won a title in a W75 earlier in April, then she made the quarterfinals of a W100 in Wiesbaden. Sierra also earned a dominant 6-2 a few weeks ago, 6-0 win over Viktorija Golubic in the Paris 125 event, and that is a player who has had success at WTA level. Then Sierra came to Roland Garros and bred through her qualifying competitions. Sierra won in straight sets against Susan Bandecchi, Daria Snigur and Xiyu Wang. All three players are solid, so Sierra is in good shape and extremely comfortable with these conditions.

Sierra simply has the opportunity to have difficulty in Putintseva because she is powerful and plays very aggressive tennis. And if Putintseva is not on her ball-tricking, this should be a match. That's why I pay a bit to take Sierra to win a set, but I also take some money line.

Bet: Sierra +1.5 sets (-162-1.5 units) & Sierra ML ( +163-0.5 units)

Vsin Split tennis betting

Tennis opportunities

Gill Alexander's sleeping The Book Podcast