



Khalil al-Mohannadi van Qatar, kandidaat voor het presidentschap van International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) voor de termijn 2025-2028, riep wereldwijd op tot de groei van tafeltennis via Bold Commercial Strategies en om te herinvesteren in atleten en gemeenschappen die de sport op Eve van de sport van de sport van de sport van de sport van de sport van de sport van de sport van de sport van de sport van de sport van The sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport of the sport are held. Al-Mohannadi called for integrity, inclusiveness and leadership, while promising to restore balance in the distribution of financial resources within the federation and to promote fair and sustainable development of the game worldwide, especially in countries with limited resources. The elections will be held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of ITTFS and are expected to witness a three-way competition between the Swedish candidate and the current President Petra Sorling, Khalil Al-Monmannadi and Mauritanian Mohamed El Hassan. Al Mohannadi presented his vision prior to the elections and explained that more than 60% of the current expenditure of the federation is aimed at events and activities, while the share of development programs does not exceed 10%. He described this as a “structural imbalance” that must be tackled to guarantee fair growth of the game on all continents. Al-Mohannadi emphasized that his program is based on five main pillars: the first is player development, by double the prize money by 2029, which increases the number of slots of the world championship by 48%and assigns part of the WTT profit to support new countries that organize tournaments. The second is infrastructure support, by setting up 20 training centers by 2029 and to fully equip them to support training, competitions and youth programs. The third pillar is to improve transparency and the board, in accordance with the principles of the International Olympic Committee, the implementation of independent audit mechanisms and the reduction of administrative costs. The fourth pillar is commercial and media innovation, by launching the ITTF Legends tour, supporting local competitions in disadvantaged areas and updating the digital platforms of the federation to improve public involvement. The fifth pillar of Al Mohannadi's election program is social impact by developing the work of the ITTF Foundation, supporting local projects in the Member States and facilitating mechanisms for obtaining subsidies and using them in talent discovery programs. Al Mohannadi said: “We want a federation that everyone serves, offers opportunities for everyone and recovers table tennis to its true development roots, without endangering the financial stability of the organization.” It is worth noting that Khalil Bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi is currently Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation, President of the Qatar and Arab Federations, and as the current president of the Asian Federation. He is one of the world's most prominent sports figures in table tennis, with more than 40 years of experience in sports management and international tournament organization. If he wins, Mohannadi will be the first Arab and Asian to lead the international table tennis federation, a highlight of an exceptional career and a new era of balance and efficiency in the worldwide leadership of the game. Related story



