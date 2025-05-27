



Grand Forks The Und football program made a rare recruitment dive to Texas for his latest deployment of the recruitment class 2026. Delvin Cook Jr., a 6-foot, 180-pound wide recipient from Dallas, recently joined to choose the Fighting Hawks above offers from Oklahoma, Tulsa, Miami from Ohio, Sam Houston State, Sacramento State and others. Und, who underwent a coaching change outside the season and is now led by Eric Schmidt, only two Texas players in the spring schedule and neither was recruited for Grand Forks of high school. Defensive End of Myes Terry was a division III transfer two years ago and BJ Fleming came from Noord -Ararzona this last low season. “All coaches showed so much love,” said Cook Jr. “The support and the way they recruited me was crazy. They text my mother and me and showed so much love.” Cook Jr. said und the first to reach. “They struck me and said they looked in the vicinity of Dallas and needed some dogs, and I had raw talent,” said Cook Jr. Cook Jr. Last season played 6A football in Texas and picked up 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns. Cook Jr. intends to pay his recruitment visit to Grand Forks on 20 June. “I am definitely a deep threat -wide receiver,” he said. “I like to go deep. But I also like to be physical. Most recipients like to keep routes, but I like to block on the circumference (the und -coaching staff) told me that I would be a perfect asset to the team. I am excited. I have the feeling that I made the right decision.” Cook Jr. is the 13th commitment of Und of the 2026 class and the first from outside the traditional recruitment field of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois and Iowa. He is the second broad recipient of the 2026 class and joins Marial Deng of Tokyo, and the brother of the current und broad recipient Deng Deng. In addition to the 13 PrEP commits, the employees of Und deployment of five transfers this season took care of five transfers: Tight ends Hunter Kallstrom (Wyoming) and Watson Hafer (Missouri State), together with defensive Tackle Tyler Henry (Sacramento State) and Cornerororororororororororororororororororororore (Sacred Heartor) and)) and)) and)) and)) and)) and)) and)) and)) and)) and)) and Cornerororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororororor! (Pasadena Junior College)).

Miller has had sports in the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the State Sportswriter of the Year in 2019 (NSMA, NDAPSSA), 2022 (NSMA, NDAPSSA) and 2024 (Ndapssa). His primary beat is und football, but also reports about a variety of und -sport and local preparations. He can be reached on (701) 780-1121, [email protected] or on Twitter on @tommillergf.

