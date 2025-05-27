The President of Frances Tennis Federation has stepped on the land mine of the tournaments' own creation, by implying that the French Open does not place women in the recommended night session at the largest court at Roland Garros because the human tournament offers better competitions.

The schedule is an important point at the tournament, Gilles Moretton said on Monday at Roland Garros. Sometimes we have to think about what can be better for spectators. That is why we sometimes have to make some choices.

Moretton said he would not speak for tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, who is ultimately responsible for the planning.

Since a few years, those choices have almost always resulted in a men's matches that occupied the night slot in the court Philippe-Chatrier, the capital stadium. They have almost always resulted in women who are available every day in the first two slots of the four, at the start of the game when crowds are scarce.

Since the French Open introduced the night session in 2021, the organizers have almost completely reserved it for men. In 2022 and 2023 there were nine men's competitions and one ladies. In 2024 there were 11 men's competitions for the men and zero ladies at night. So far it was three for men this year and not for women. Four-time champion Iga Witek and Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk played a night game in 2021, but there were no spectators associated with the COVID-19 Pandemie because of evening clocks in Paris.

Last year women opened the game for the largely empty stadium on the first 10 days of the tournament. This year they are also three to three, with two consecutive women's competitions that warm up the court for the two men's competitions later in the day. Historically, the tournament argued that planning a women's competition risks, which means that spectators who have paid more than $ 150 for a ticket that has briefly changed due to a short match.

Moretton said that tournament organizers give priority to what is best for sport, not what is best for television.

The most important point is that the sport is (is) first on the schedule. Sometimes we have to say, I mean, for the night session we have to put the better match, he said.

Maybe we have a few, I have no idea, a few female competitions in the night sessions. Good see. Depends on the schedule, who plays who, who will be the best match.

Moretton insisted that organizers could sometimes place women in the night session, although the history, both far and recently, would otherwise suggest. He did not answer a follow -up question about whether the planning decisions may send a potentially harmful message to young female athletes, especially tennis players, about where they are in sports culture.

France has difficulty producing female female professionals at the same pace as male players. This year there are twice the number of French men in the main drawing compared to French women.

We are also pleased with the density of the French players, Moretton said. We have 27 players in the main table, 18 men and nine women. It's good for the tournament.

(Photo: Christophe Archambault / AFP via Getty images)