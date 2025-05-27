Today is Memorial Day in the United States, a date on which we honor all American soldiers and mourn that died while serving the country. The holiday started as a decorative day on May 30, 1868, as a national day to remember all the soldiers of the Union who died in the civil war. Although the holiday has become a day of BBQs and the first official day of the summer, it is still important to remember why it is necessary.

Today felt like a good day to remember five members of the Chicago Blackhawks organization that paused their NHL career to serve during the Second World War. Not all these players were at the Blackhawks at the time of their service, and they all came back home from the war, just over 80 million others did not did during the worldwide conflict.

When the Second World War broke out in 1939, only four countries were represented in the NHL. Canada made up 92.5% of the competition, in which the United States, the Soviet Union and the United Kingdom delivered the other 7.5% of the players. Eighty NHL players employed or registered for military service during the war, and at least two players were killed in Battledudley Red Garrett of the New York Rangers and Joe Turner of the Detroit Red Wings.

It is difficult to introduce a situation at this time in which hundreds of professional athletes leave their career in all major sports to serve their country. The Second World War was another conflict that was fought at a different time in history.

Sam Loprensti

The goalkeeper born in Minnesota played the seasons of 1940-41 and 1941-42 with the Blackhawks and won 30 games. He is best remembered for establishing an NHL record by 83 shots against the Boston Bruins On March 4, 1941. After his second season in Chicago, he walked away to become a member of the American Navy.

Lopresti served as a Gunners partner on the SS Roger B. Taney. The primary mission of the crews was to offer protection to ships crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The ship was sunk by the Germans in February 1943. Lopresti was one of the 29 sailors who survived the ambush and stayed alive for 42 days on a lifeboat before he was saved off the coast of Brazil. Lopresti was credited to save the crew by killing a dolphin with a knife, which contributed to an exhausted food supply.

After returning home, Lopresti continued his hockey career, but never returned to the NHL. After he retired, he and his wife Carol opened a tavern in his hometown of Eveleth, especially. He was a Hockey Hall of Fame charter member of the United States in 1973. When his son Pete made his NHL debut in 1974, they became the first father-son goalkeepers in the NHL history.

Max Bentley

Max Bentley At the time, was the best player in Chicago who hung his skates for a military uniform. Together with his brothers Reg and Doug, the trio became the first brothers and sisters who registered a point on the same goal against the Rangers on January 3, 1943. Bently won the Lady Byng-trophy after the 1942-43 season before hired in the Royal Canadian Infantry Corps. He never went abroad and continued to play in hockey form in the Canadian military competitions while he was stationed in Calgary.

When Bentley returned to the NHL after the war, he was put on a line with his brother Doug and Bill Mosienko. The three was called the pony line and became a force. Bentley led the competition in scoring with 61 points and became the first Blackhawk to win the heart trophy.

Sid Abel

While the Hall-of-Fame Forward will always be remembered for his time with the Red Wings, Sid Abel Spent the last two seasons of his career at the Blackhawks in the early 1950s and served as a player/head coach. He left his production legends, Gordie Howe And Ted LindsayTo serve in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Just like with Bentley, he never served abroad and played in the military competitions as he did his duty for Canada.

Frank Brims

The Second World War hit the Bruins the most difficult and lost several Hall of Famers of the war effort. Goalkeeper Frank Brims Earned the nickname Mr. Zero asked in his career for his love for placing shutouts. After winning the Stanley Cup in 1939 and 1941, he missed two seasons to serve in the American Coast Guard.

Brimsek played for the Coast Guard Cutters while they were stationed in Curtis Bay, MD. He eventually rose in the rank of motorcycle chinists Mate 2nd Class Petty Officer and served in the Pacific South Sea. After his military service was completed, he played three seasons for the Bruins. In his last NHL season in 1949-50 he started all 70 games for the Blackhawks, but this was the only time in his career when he was not eligible for the Stanley Cup play-offs.

Tiny Thompson

When the Second World War broke out, there was already a small Thompsons who played a career. The four -time winner of Vezina Trophy played 12 seasons between the Bruins and Red Wings. He ran away from the head coach of the Buffalo Bisons in the AHL to become a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force. During his military service he was a player and coach for the Calgary RCAF Mustangs. After his military career, Thompson became the Chief Western Canada Scout for the Blackhawks. He was one of the first NHL scouts who made an attempt to learn a player personality and their playing style. He was admitted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1959. His brother Paul played eight seasons with the Blackhawks and was a large part of the Stanley Cup victories in 1934 and 1938.