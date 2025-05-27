



Photos Claremont, California – the tennis team of the University of Chicago Dubble team of Andrei Leonov And Pat Otero On Monday, the first individual national championship brought home in program history with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) victory over the #4 team in NCAA Division III of Tufts. In the opening set, both teams served through the first two serving rotations for a 4-4 Scoreline, but the Maroons came with a large break of Serve-All and held a 6-4 victory in the opening set. Then, in the second set, Uchicago broke serve again on 1-1 and took a 3-1 lead after holding serve. However, the Jumbos fought back to win the next three games to take the lead on 4-3. After a few service games held, Tufts needed a break to take the set and had four chances. The Uchicago duo held three of those points to send the game to a decisive Deuce point before Tufts was able to take advantage of the 6-4 victory in the set. In the last set, Uchicago had the first chance to make some noise with a few breakpoints on 1-1, but the Jumbos both saved to take the 2-1 lead. Both teams easily held in the next five games, with the Maroons only lost one total point in their three service games to level the score at 4-4. After the Jumbo's were held to have a 5-4 advantage, the Maroons had to serve to keep their national championship hope, and Otero continued the serving dominance with another 40-0 hold to bind the game to 5-5 in the last set. After a heavy volley between the two Jumbos players through Leonov, the Maroons had three breaking points with a 40-15 lead, and they could break for the first time in the last set on the third and last chance. Leonov stepped up to the service line with Uchicago and had won 16 of their last 17 points on serve with a chance to conquer the very first individual national championship in program history, but the Jumbos replied with its own service to send the national championship to a third set of Tiebreak. In the decisive tiebreak, Uchicago jumped to an early 3-0 lead after a few winners of Otero, and they extended their advantage to 4-1 and a double-mini break after winning two of the first three points on the Serve of Tufts. However, the Jumbos could immediately fight back to win both points on the Uchicago-Serve, and they took their first lead after they had both SERVES for a 5-4 advantage. Otero went to the service line for the biggest points of his life and provided with two excellent services to give the Maroons their first match point of the competition, and the Maroons would only need one as the winner of Otero won the first individual national championship in the program history for the Doubles duo. Individual schedule: Friday, May 23 * 9 hours pt -noah Laber (Middlebury) d. Alexander Ekstrand (6-2, 3-6, 6-2)

* 9 hours PT -#6 Jordan Theron (Sewanee) d. Emil Grantcharov (6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5))

* 3 pm PT – #1 Andrei Leonov / Pat Otero D. #10 Gage Gohl / Tyler Haddorf (Gustavus Adolphus) (4-6, 6-1, 6-4) Saturday 24 May * 2 pm Pt – #1 Andrei Leonov / Pat Otero D. #14 Caleb Settles / Brandon VU (Claremont-Mudd-Scripps) (6-3, 6-3) Sunday 25 May * 2 pm Pt -#1 Andrei Leonov / Pat Otero D. #5 Michael Melnikov / Utham Kodari (Swarthmore) (7-6 (7-4), 6-2) Monday 26 May * 12 pm pt – #1 Andrei Leonov / Pat Otero D. #4 Vuk Vuksanovic / Javier Gonzalez (Tufts) (6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

