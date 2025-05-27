Injuries that make Panthers different line -up changes prior to Game 4 against Carolina





The Florida Panthers make a few line -up changes while they want to close the final of the Eastern Conference. There are a few Panthers players who are nurse injuries and are kept out of game 4 as such against the Carolina Hurricanes. Advertisement Sam Reinhart, AJ Greer and Niko Mikkola do not all play on Monday evening. They are each considered daily with their respective injuries, said Panthers-head coach Paul Maurice. Reinhart also missed Game 3 on Saturday, and he continues to replace Jesper Boqvist, who recorded a goal and two assists in the 6-2 victory of Florida. Filling in for Greer on the left wing of the fourth rule of Florida will be Nico Sturm, who can also take faceoffs and contributes to the penalty murder. On the Blueline, Mikkola in the line -up is replaced by Uvis Balinskis. He will probably be linked to Nate Schmidt, while Dmitry Kulikov would slide and take Mikkola's place next to Seth Jones. Advertisement Maurice summarized his thinking process in the movements such as simply trying to put the best and most competitive team on the ice. “The determination is that the three boys I play clearly are already Boqvist in, but those guys would perform better than those three men would do tonight,” said Maurice. A victory on Monday would not only hit Florida's ticket for the Stanley Cup final, but it would also offer them some time to have players cure. The final is not expected to start until at least 4 June, possibly later, depending on how long the Western Conference final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will go. Advertisement After the changes, there is an updated line and clutch projection for the Panthers -Kop van Game 4: Evan Rodrigues Sasha Barkov Jesper Boqvist Carter Verhaeghe Sam Bennett Matthew Tkachuk Eetu Luostarins Anton Lundell Brad Marchand Nico Sturm Tomas Nosek Jonah Gadjovich Gus Forsling Aaron Oak Leaf Dmitry Kulikov Seth Jones Nate Schmidt is considering Balinskis Scratches: Mackie Samoskevich, Niko Mikkola, Sam Reinhart, I Greer, Jaycob Megna Latest stories of Hockeynieuws – Florida Panthers can take a ticket to the third Straight Stanley Cup -Final with Game 4 -victory on Carolina Panthers' Evan Rodrigues makes play -Off history in Game 3 Advertisement Injured Panthers Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, AJ Greer could all play in Game 4 Three take -away restaurants: Jesper Boqvist fills in beautifully again, Panthers pull away after tight 2 periods Panthers push Hurricanes to rank with dominant 6-2 victory in game 3 Photo Caption: 24 May 2025; Sunrise, Florida, US; Florida Panthers defender Niko Mikkola (77) celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025 in Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro image Images

