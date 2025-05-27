England sweeps Windies despite another Matthews Masterclass





Hayley Matthews created a wonderful resistance of the all-round, but could not prevent England from completing a 3-0 clean sweep

England has completed a 3-0 clean sweep in their T20 series against the West Indies, despite an excellent all-round display of opposite captain Hayley Matthews in Chelmsford. Matthews, who led Melbourne Renegades to the victory over Brisbane Heat in the WBBL final last December, where she was appointed player of the match, took three for 32 because England was limited to 5-144. She then cracked 71 of 54 balls while the tourists wanted to save a little proudly in the series on Monday. Matthews strikes and fights fifty in the WBBL final Yet it was not enough if England, for whom Heather Knight previously scored TOP with an undefeated 66, limited the West Indies to 8-127 to achieve a 17-run victory. Matthews used England to hit after winning the pitch and was rewarded with a disciplined display of her attack. Zaida James removed Danni Wyatt -Hodge with the first ball of the game – her second consecutive Golden Duck – and Sophia Dunkley also fell cheap. New Captain Nat Sciver Brunt (37) and Knight repaired the innings before Amy Jones added a useful 22. Knight occupied 47 balls, hit seven four and a six in what its eighth T20 was international half century, although it was at the expense of a hamstring injury. West -India also lost a wicket first ball when Lauren Bell Qiana Joseph Boog, but Matthews ensured that their answer Momentum built. She was missing considerable support with Realeanna Grimmond (15), remarkably dropped three consecutive balls before she led Wyatt-Hodge from the bowling of Charlie Dean. A rain break also broke the stream of Matthews and the hope of the visitors ended effectively when the skipper became the sixth wicket to fall when she was caught on the border by Em Arlott van Bell. Matthews was also appointed player of the series after he reached an unbeaten century in the opening loss of T20 in Canterbury.

