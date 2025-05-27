Liverpool FC Parade: car deposits on fans, 27 in the hospital, 4 very sick | Football news

A British man was arrested after he has driven his car in a crowd of Liverpool FC football fans in honor of their teams Premier League victory, who put around 27 people in the hospital, including four children.

The police said they believe that the 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area rammed only in the car in the city in the northwest of England on Monday.

They said the incident was not investigated as an act of terrorism.

About 20 people were treated on the spot for minor injuries, while ambulance officials said that 27 people were taken to the hospital.

Four people are in a serious condition and still whole, very sick in the hospital, said the mayor of the city of Steve Rotheram.

Four of the victims, including a child, were trapped under the van and firefighters had to lift the vehicle to free them.

We believe that this is an isolated incident and we are currently not looking for someone else in relation to that. The incident is not dealt with as terrorism, temporary deputy chief commissioner Jenny Sims told reporters.

Dark shadow

Videos of the incident on social media showed a dark colored car that hurled at the end of the parties in the crowd in Liverpool while players showed the trophy on an open bus through the city.

Several people were thrown in the air.

When the car stopped, angry fans came together and started to break the windows when police officers intervened to prevent them from reaching the driver.

Harry Rashid, who was on the parade with his wife and two young daughters, told The Associated Press News Agency that the car people removed about 3 meters (10ft) from him.

It was extremely fast, he said. Initially we just heard the doll, doll, doll from people who are simply beaten from the hood of a car.

Rashid added that the driver continued after the crowd had charged his vehicle and simply plowed by the rest of them.

He said it looked intentionally and he was in shock and disbelief.

My daughter started screaming and there were people on the floor, he said. They were just innocent people, only fans went to enjoy the parade.

The incident followed at a large party in the city center, where hundreds of thousands of dances, scarf and flag-resistant fans defied wet weather to finish the streets and see Liverpools players show the Premier League trophy on top of two buses with the words that of us again.

The hours of procession surrounded by a thick layer of police and safety crawled along a 10 -mile route (16 km) and by a sea of ​​red smoke and rain. Fireworks exploded from the royal liver building in the heart of the city to show the end of the parade.

Liverpool won the trophy for the last time during the Covid Pandemie when parties were not allowed because of lockdowns.

Peter Jones, who had traveled from the island of Man to celebrate the victory of Liverpools, said he heard the car in the crowd and saw at least half a dozen people.

We heard a hectic squeak ahead, a car flew past me and my mate, people hunt it and tried to stop him, smashed windows at the back, Jones said. He then drove people in, police and doctors walked past us and people were treated on the side of the road.

The incident cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyful day, said Liverpool City Council Leader, Liam Robinson, on social media.

Terrible scenes

The police were unusually quick to give a description of the man they arrested, in a possible decision to prevent the wrong information from flooding social media.

Last July a teenager in the nearby city of Southport killed three girls in a stabbing rampage at a dance class and 10 others were injured, including two adults. An incorrect name of the suspect was distributed on social media and people said he was an asylum seeker. In fact, he was born in the United Kingdom.

Riots then spread over England and North Ireland, focused on Muslims and refugees in hotels of asylum seekers and lasted about a week.

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was being informed about the last incident in Liverpool.

The scenes in Liverpool are terrible that my thoughts are with all those wounded or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their rapid and continuous response to this shocking incident, he said on social media.

The city has a long and proud history of gathering through difficult times. Liverpool stands together and the entire country is at Liverpool.

We have direct contact with the MerseSide police with regard to the incident on Water Street, which took place earlier tonight towards the end of the trophy parade. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer pic.twitter.com/xreisqienl Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2025

Liverpool FC said on X that it had direct contact with the police.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this serious incident, the team said.

The Premier League has also issued a similar statement that shocked the terrible events in Liverpool.