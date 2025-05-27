How much more can he take? Nick Kyrgioss The last injury makes doubt about tennis future | Tennis





Nick Kyrgios was left Crestfallen after a fresh knee injury forced him to leave his planned return to the French open, leaving more question marks about the blissful former Wimbledon finalists in the sport. Jordan Thompson, who was set up to play with his Australian countryman in his first French open, revealed the size of his friends misery with Kyrgios who told him that he did not know how much more he could take after his last setback. Nick was really pumped to play here. He kept sending me messages every week, you are good to go for dubs [doubles] In Roland Garros, said Thompson, who struggled with a litany of injuries. I know he was home again in Australia, training on clay, but a few days ago Nick told me he had done something on his knee, so unfortunately he just couldn't be here. He was pretty down. He told me he doesn't know how many more of these injuries he can assume, and you just have to feel for him. Because so much he says things in the media, I think he likes to play tennis and he likes to be on the field, so it's disappointing that he can't be on the field here. The former finalist of Wimbledon Kyrgios, whose recent career has become a stop-start affair through the concern of injuries, had stated only a few weeks ago that he would reunite with Thompson, whose regular double partner Max Purcell serves a ban for infringing doping instructions. The couple had played as juniors and finished in second place in the US Open 2012. But when the draw was announced on Monday, it was confirmed that Thompson would be in line next to fellow Australian Jason Kubler instead for a first round match against the French couple Quentin Halys and Albano Olivetti. Pass past newsletter promotion Register for Australia Sports Receive a daily summary of the latest sports news, functions and comments from our Australian Sports Desk Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our for more information Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter Kyrgios will be in Roland Garros, where he last participated in 2017 while he reached the second round, but only Off-Court as a TV commentator, while he increasingly focuses his attention on media opportunities with the time that apparently rises to revive his career at the age of 30. Yes. I hope he can play, but it just depends on how his knee is, Thompson said. Kyrgios, plagued by knee and foot injuries and had a reconstructive operation on his wrist, thought there was some light at the end of the tunnel when he won his first singles match two and a half years against the American McDonald in Miami in Miami. On day two of playing in Roland Garros, Alja Tomljanovic overlined the new teen Morocco Open Champion Maya Joint 6-1, 6-3, while Alexei Popyrin ended his French open drought and Daria Kasatkina enjoyed her first Grand Slam victory under the Australian flag. But with nine Australians in action on a manic day in Paris, there were inevitable victims littered around the multi -year Red Tennisker with Aleksandar Vukic, Chris Oconnell, Daria Saville, Kim Birrell and a battered Jordan Thompson all collapse. Alex de Minauraur bend Tuesday.

