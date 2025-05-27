Getty images At the age of 25, Gill is the 37th test captain of India and among the youngest

Almost three weeks after the sudden retirement of Rohit Sharma of Test Cricket, the Indian Cricket Board put an end to speculation of his successor by mentioning Shubman Gill as the new captain of India for the next five-test series against England in June. On 25, Gill becomes the 37th test captain of India – and one of the youngest, after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri. His appointment marks a turning point for the Indian cricket. The team he leads is without batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Spin Stalwart R Ashwin who retired six months ago, and pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who was put aside for fitness issues. The team is rich in young slag talent, but will miss the experience of Kohli and Sharma. Despite Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj, the bowling attack still feels raw. Add to Gill's Challenge: India has not won in England since 2007. His appointment followed intense deliberations between main selector Ajit Agarkar, coach Gautam Gambhir and backchannel interviews with other contenders. Although Bumrah seemed the natural choice after serving as a vice-captain in Australia, the concern about his ability to wear the workload of a series of five tests has tipped the scales in favor of Gill.

Getty images Consistent run prisoners such as a junior, fast gill (right) in the ranks under 19

A prodigy from the state of Punjab, Gill has long worn the weight of expectations with elegance. He burst into the spotlight in 2014, not yet 15, hammering 351 in a world record opening position of 587 with Nirmal Singh in the Punjab Inter-district ML Markan Trophy. It was a knock that justified the daring move of his family from the border village of Chak Kherewala to Mohali, looking for better training and more exposure for the young talent. Consistent Run prisoners such as a junior quickly got him in the ranks under 19, and that is where Gill really made his first major impact. Vice-captain of the team that played the U-19 World Cup 2017-18, he came to the fore as the Top Run Aggreator for India, emphasized by a competent, undefeated 102 against Arch Rivals Pakistan in the semi-final. In the final where India defeated Australia, Gill scored a handy 31. At the time, all eyes were aimed at Prithvi Shaw -the U -19 captain whose Mumbai Schoolboy performance comparisons made with Tendulkar. His turnout was meteoric: a test debut century, another shortly thereafter. But by 2020 his career began to unravel. Gill temporarily put aside and immediately made an impact on his Ranji Trophy debut with half a century, followed by a century. Under the mentoring of Yuvraj Singh, he created both his battle and game consciousness. Prolific Runs pushed selectors to consider Gill as a replacement for Shaw. He debuted in tests in Melbourne, December 2020, during the victory of India's memorable comeback series. Long and graceful, Gill's technical precision and elegant stroke play – especially for the Wicket – distinguish him as a promising young talent. At the nickname 'Prince' of his family, the title soon became his cricket identity. Praised as the next big thing, he is tipped on a large scale to succeed Virat Kohli as the leading Batsman of the next generation. That promise remains unproven. Just like Kohli, Gill is an all-format player, but unlike Kohli's early dominance, Gill still has to show the same ambition and match-winning impact-especially in tests, where his 1,893 runs in 32 games are solid but not excellent.

AFP via Getty images Gill (right) is the IPL side Gujarat Titans in the current Indian Premier League (IPL)