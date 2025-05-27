Lynden Girls Tennis finishes second at State | Sport
Brooks Twins Win Doubles Title; Newcomb is fourth in singles
Seattle, the Lynden Girls Tennis team was second in the 2a State Tournament class on Saturday at the University of Washington. Junior Twins Halley and Avery Brooks won the State Doubles Championship and Rilanna Newcomb was fourth in Singles.
Lynden entered the tournament after sweeping titles on the District 1 Tournament, won both singles and Doubles as well as the team title. The team also recorded the Northwest Conference title earlier in the season.
According to head coach Trey Ballard, Lyndens's success was fed this season by a strong singles -core and consistent depth in the Line -Up.
This team is different because we were very strong in singles this year, Ballard said. In the past we are more dominant in double. It was interesting to see how it turned out.
Halley and Avery Brooks, together with Rilanna Newcomb, ended the season unbeaten. Ballard called them the heart of the team, but has credited the entire schedule for the second place of the teams.
You can't win a match without another victory, Ballard said. The rest of the girls in our team has been the fourth victory several times. It is really a team process, and it was very nice to be part of this year.
Ballard also praised the work ethics and mentality of the groups on the way to the late season.
This is a very coaching group, he said. Many of the girls spent extra practice time to refine their services to prepare for districts. It is exciting to see.
In the state of Lyndens two entries combined for a 7-1 record. The Brooks-Zussen opened the tournament with Straight-Set victories of 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. On Saturday she beat a team of Bainbridge 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-final and won the State Championship match about a Columbia River-Paar 6-2, 6-3.
Halley and Avery Brooks competed as singles players during the regular season, each with 14-0. They combined for double in the late season and went 12-0 to end a combined 26-0 in Singles and Doubles. The state title was Lyndens First in Girls Doubles since 2009.
Newcomb, also a junior, ended this season with 21-1 in Singles. She won her first round game 6-0, 6-2 before she met Triple State Champion Rhoda Wang of Pullman in the quarterfinals. Newcomb lost 3-6, 2-6 in what was closest to a 2a-opponent in her career. She then won two consolation matches 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-0 to finish fourth.
Columbia River won the team title for the second consecutive season. Lynden placed Pullman and Bainbridge for second place and improved third place last year.
Halley Brooks was named Northwest Conference MVP. Avery Brooks and Rilanna Newcomb earned selections of the first team and head coach Trey Ballard was named NWC coach of the year.
