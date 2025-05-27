



King Charles, Queen Camilla lives on Monday after arrival in Canada to give a throne on Tuesday

Hanst of God Save the King Rank Rank Like about 500 benefactors, on Monday afternoon Ottawas Lansdowne Park packed to greet King Charles and Queen Camilla during their first official visit to Canada since Charles rose the throne. The royal couple arrived directly from the international airport of Ottawa in the park and was welcomed by the mayor Mark Sutcliffe of the city on a farmer's market with an maple syrupkrais, local flower vendors and a falafel stand run by Syrian refugees. The king and the queen greeted sellers and members of the community. Union Jack flags waved, cameras flashed and cheers called between the crowd. However, it was not all pro-royal: drawing with messages such as “taxes without representation” and “Charles is not my king and Mark Carney has not appeared in the crowd either. The couple also met Olympic football champion Desiree Scott, who plays for Ottawa Rapid FC in the Northern Super League, and former Ottawa Senaters -defender Chris Phillips. Charles, 76, later dropped the puck in a ceremonial faceoff to launch a children's hockey game for children in an improvised ice rink outside the Aberdeen -Paviljoen while Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, look closely. While two indigenous dancers of MDAHK Farm in Ottawa occurred when the king and the queen arrived, there seemed to be no intuitment under the performances and there were no Nunavut flags visible in the crowd. The event, held outside the horticultural building and the Pavilion of Parks, marked the second stop of the two -day visit of the Royal Paren to the capital. Then they went to Rideau Hall, the generals residence of the governor, for a ceremonial tree planting. While they were there, they had to do the Gov on Monday evening. Gene. Meet Mary Simon and Carney. On Tuesday, Charles will keep the speech of the throne to open the 45th parliament. It is the first time that a monarch has given the speech of the throne since 1977 when the mother of the king, Queen Elizabeth II, did it. Most speeches of the throne are read by the Governor General, the representative of the Prince in Canada.

