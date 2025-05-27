“BAtters win your games, Bowlers win your tournaments “is an accepted cricket truth. Nowhere is it more challenged than in T20s, where a more accurate learning can be that battle people win your games And Tournaments and the bowlers, well, don't they ensure a nicer spectacle than bowling machines?

Accordingly, our list of the Top 25 Greatest T20's cricketers contains only five specialized bowlers in it. And not that it ensures a definitive conclusion but scan The list of cricketers that most T20 titles have won And see how many specialized bowlers you can see in the top 25 (two).

So the fact that a bowler is at the top of this list that we have put together must be the first indication of how extraordinary Rashid is. And this is not a revenge-of-the-class or arch-like contrary choice. Rashid takes Wickets and he takes them quickly. He's the Leading Wicket Take All time In the format now, with a success rate under 17 balls per wicket, and he admits less than seven points and does this. Given how Slagman-Dominant the format is, these are miracle numbers.

He also wins things: six title -winning campaigns now all over the world, and in the best competitions; Title profits in which he played a full part or has been seriously involved (but not necessarily played the final).

Our traditional understanding of Legspin tends to turn around – perhaps even somewhat limited by – some too large individual exponents. Abdul Qadir showed us a new world. Then Shane Warne and Anil Kumble created two larger and very different worlds. All leggies are unique – or at least they are the least replicable of the types of cricket – and Rashid adheres to that rule.

There is the strange action that does not get the attention it deserves because of his peculiarity. The arm so high is not strange, but it is not straight like Kumble or Qadir; He spends it with a light and unusual bend that should make it all more difficult, and it is so perpendicular, it must overcome the obstacle of his own shoulder and head. His handles are also fundamentally different, the ball is closer to the top of his fingers, so that, as Rashid himself says, he is more a fingers spinner than a wrist spinner. Bowling laying spider is difficult enough anyway, with the potential that goes so much wrong, and the action of Rashid feels like it is making it even harder.

Rashid T20 FactFile Competitions: 366

366 Wickets: 473

473 Econ: 6.60

Potm Awards: 34

34 Titles: 7

7 Striking Stat: Rashid has played more than 20 games in Six Leagues – IPL, BBL, PSL, SA20, Blast and CPL – and has gone less than seven of them in the five of them

At the end of that scuttling approach, this is all this does, giving him super power. Kumble was fast. Samuel Badree was fast. Imran Tahir is fast. But Rashid is faster than them all, so fast that he calls himself a spin-fast leg spinner (and little surprise that Shahid Afridi was an early hero). We used to think the flight was essential for laying; Rashid has made it superfluous. And he wants to stump or pads, no edges or abuses. Nobody comes close to his migration meadow And bone-bores In T20's. With this line it helps not to turn big, but it also places a premium at length. Put it wrong and the whole thing can fall apart. Get it right and Rashid Khan.

Imagine, as a batter, this challenge: first line-up the action and fast release, then choose the different handles for the Googly (which even do super slo-mo repetitions, they are so subtle) and two more variations, a line that needs to be played, and a length that cannot be sought or cut easily, around 92 km. Large bats, thick edges, small borders have rarely done less.

Rashid took 93 wickets in an economy of 6.33 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in his five seasons with them



All this explains the career that we see for us (Present travails despite) and in particular, about A period of six years from 2016 to 2022 When he was unparalleled.

Take a look at the head numbers. Highest wicket task about all competitions is a fact; On a second best economy And Fourth Best Average Among those who took at least 100 wickets during that period. And how is this for consistency: in the 26 tournaments he played during that period, in just two he did On average more than 25 And only three times he did Give more than 7.5 runs over.

Of course, we say, in T20S stroke people win your games and tournaments. But in the last decade or so it was wise to give an asterisk against that in those games and tournaments in which Rashid Khan participates.

Statistics in Fact -File side beams are for all T20 matches, minus internationals, and up -to -date until the start of the IPL 2025. League winnings of four teams and higher, and include seasons where the player appeared in at least one match for the winning team

Osman Samiuddin is a senior editor at Espncricinfo

