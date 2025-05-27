



Grand Rapids, Mi one of the top of the top of the top of high school football in West Michigans will continue his career at Central Michigan University. Grand Rapids West Catholic Offensive Lineman Jacob Timmer announced his dedication to the Chippewas on Wednesday via Division-i Scholarship offers from West-Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Miami (OH), Liberty, Colgstown, Pennell, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Timmer joins Holland West Ottawa Linebacker Elijah Reynolds and Forest Hills Central Edge Rusher Matthew Sexton as residents of West Michigan who are part of the recruitment class CMUs 2026. RELATED: Elia Reynolds does Division-I College Football obligation RELATED: Matthew Sexton undertakes to Division-i College Football Program The 6-foot-7, 275 pounds on the left Tackle, was part of the West Catholics loaded line with four 300-ponders, all helped to go 7-4 and reach the 5 district Finals division, where they fell to compete in a 21-18 thriller. Considered A prospect with three stars and Michigans no. 40 prospect in the 2026 classTimmer appeared as the best blocker along the talented line of the West Catholics and did not stand a bag, while he cleared the way for a hasty attack that 2.146 Yards picked up with 6.0 meters per Carry. He gathered the first team All-State awards from the Michigan Sports Writers and the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association as a junior and will become a three-year-old starter, after earning all-conference awards as a second-year student. Timmer is the first offensive line commit in CMUS 2026 Class, which currently includes seven players, six of whom come from the state of Michigan. In Mount Pleasant, Hell takes part in a program that comes from a 4-8 campaign under former head coach Jim Mcelwain, who went 33-36 in six seasons on top of the program. In December the Chippewas Matt Drinkall hired as a replacement of Mcelwains after a six-year-old run at the army, where he served as a co-offensive coordinator during the Black Knights 11-1 season in 2024.

