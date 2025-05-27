Connect with us

Spring Sports Stars: Who is Michigans Top Underclassman in Girls Tennis?

It is time to emphasize some of the best of the best in girl tennis from all over Michigan. Mlive has compiled a list of some of the best underclass girl's tennis players from all over the state, but gave readers the opportunity to crown the top striking states.

Readers have until 9 am on Monday 2 June to cast their vote and the winner will be announced the next day.

View the candidates below and cast your vote.

Girls Tennis underclass

Laila Aslam, Big North Point

Gabrielll van de Asher, Haslet

Amelia Baker, Chelsea

Carli Banaszak, Grand Blanc

Aarna Betala, Portage Central

Marissa Bononi, Pontac Notre Dame Prep

Oliva Blackledge, Wyandotte Roosevelt

Lydia Burkman, Grand Rapids North Pointhe Christian

Olivia Curiel, Fremont

Kelly Cook, Rochester

Piper Coon, Berkley

Avery Dorogi, Novi

Morgan Emerick, Utica Eisenhower

Margie Glynn, Portage Central

Emersyn Grab, Clio

Rachel he, Ann Arbor Pioneer

Grace Hebeler, rinse

Emily Holt, Grand Rapids West Catholic

Henley Honholt, Grand Rapids Christian

Layla Hopkins, Swartz Creek

Rory Hoyle, Clarkston

Esha Jadhav, Ann Arbor Huron

Sonya Jayakar, Gross Pointe Woods University Liggett

Ava Johnson, Ludington

Angelina Jovicic, Adrian

Ellie Kim, Ann Arbor Greenhills

Dalina Kokoshi, Grosse Pointe South

Edy Maciejewski, Bay City Central

Alexa Mackovski, Romeo

Nina Malani, Ann Arbor Greenhills

Noelle Mills, Goodrich

Josalynn Nowicki, Fruitport

Sharon Okoh, Byron Center

Bridget Preston, rinse

Evie Price, West Ottawa

Kennedy Price, Kalamazoo Christian

Caydence Royster, Clio

Devon Rusk, Birmingham Seachm

Miranda Russell, Flint Kearsley

Saed Saed, Laeer

Lydia Sanders, Brooklyn Columbia Central

Maddy Simonds, Battle Creek Lakeview

Jhana Todorova, Troy Athens

Sophia Tomina, Bloomfield Hills

Alexandria Weitz, Dearborn Divine Child

Carolyn Wistuba, Swartz Creek

Grace Wolf, Jackson

Grace Wolner, Fenton

Lilah Zaskowski, Forest Hills Eastern

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2025/05/spring-sports-stars-who-is-michigans-top-underclassman-in-girls-tennis.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

