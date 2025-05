Spring Sports Stars: Who is Michigans Top Underclassman in Girls Tennis?

It is time to emphasize some of the best of the best in girl tennis from all over Michigan. Mlive has compiled a list of some of the best underclass girl's tennis players from all over the state, but gave readers the opportunity to crown the top striking states. Readers have until 9 am on Monday 2 June to cast their vote and the winner will be announced the next day. View the candidates below and cast your vote. Girls Tennis underclass Laila Aslam, Big North Point Gabrielll van de Asher, Haslet Amelia Baker, Chelsea Carli Banaszak, Grand Blanc Aarna Betala, Portage Central Marissa Bononi, Pontac Notre Dame Prep Oliva Blackledge, Wyandotte Roosevelt Lydia Burkman, Grand Rapids North Pointhe Christian Olivia Curiel, Fremont Kelly Cook, Rochester Piper Coon, Berkley Avery Dorogi, Novi Morgan Emerick, Utica Eisenhower Margie Glynn, Portage Central Emersyn Grab, Clio Rachel he, Ann Arbor Pioneer Grace Hebeler, rinse Emily Holt, Grand Rapids West Catholic Henley Honholt, Grand Rapids Christian Layla Hopkins, Swartz Creek Rory Hoyle, Clarkston Esha Jadhav, Ann Arbor Huron Sonya Jayakar, Gross Pointe Woods University Liggett Ava Johnson, Ludington Angelina Jovicic, Adrian Ellie Kim, Ann Arbor Greenhills Dalina Kokoshi, Grosse Pointe South Edy Maciejewski, Bay City Central Alexa Mackovski, Romeo Nina Malani, Ann Arbor Greenhills Noelle Mills, Goodrich Josalynn Nowicki, Fruitport Sharon Okoh, Byron Center Bridget Preston, rinse Evie Price, West Ottawa Kennedy Price, Kalamazoo Christian Caydence Royster, Clio Devon Rusk, Birmingham Seachm Miranda Russell, Flint Kearsley Saed Saed, Laeer Lydia Sanders, Brooklyn Columbia Central Maddy Simonds, Battle Creek Lakeview Jhana Todorova, Troy Athens Sophia Tomina, Bloomfield Hills Alexandria Weitz, Dearborn Divine Child Carolyn Wistuba, Swartz Creek Grace Wolf, Jackson Grace Wolner, Fenton Lilah Zaskowski, Forest Hills Eastern

