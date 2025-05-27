In one of the crooked scorecards in the cricket history, a club side of London lost a 45-over per side match with 424 points after he was excluded only two points on Saturday.

Furthermore rub salt in the wounds of the Richmond Cricket Club Fourth XI that they won the throw and chose to first field in their crickering defeat against Cricket Clubs in North London.

They chased to learn for a few hours when North London stacked at 6-426 before they were turned for only two runs in the space of 34 balls.

Eight batter people from Richmond were rejected for a duck, while only one player managed to get off the stamp with the number nine that was stranded at zero, did not go.

Only ten players struck as injuries mounted with a player who broke a finger, the other who did their hamstring and is hit in the head.

In an interview on the British radio, North Londons captain Tom Spawton revealed that his side could have been even more clinical in the field.

One of the two runs was a wide, the other was a fallen catch with slip, he said Talksport. We got away from the game and thought that we could have done them realistically for zero.

The photo of the score card has become understandably viral after BBC Sport had shared it on their social media platforms.

Richmond is a proud club that has been playing cricket teams in West -Londs in West London since 1862, and they once have a teenager Adam Gilchrist showed up as an overseas player in the scoops before scaling the heights of international cricket.

But vice -chairman and head of Cricket Steve Deakin, The Telegraph said that a perfect storm took place in the run -up to the Cricket League of Middlesex County -One Division One Division.

The game fell on a holiday weekend in the United Kingdom, and massive unavailability led to the club partying with various players who had almost never played cricket.

Our availability this week was really bad, Dakin said. We had around 40 players who were not available in our five men's teams. We were already struggling and then had seven dropouts on Thursday and Friday. That drips down and influences the fourth. The captains called friends of friends of friends to get our teams on the field.

It was the perfect storm, with a few boys who don't play a lot of cricket who play for us, and on the other hand, a perfect storm with North Londs, which were able to release a very strong third XI.

On arrival, Spawton realized that the opposition was weakened, while North Londs was stimulated by their scoops or seconds who had a competition that day.

They struggled to get a team together, which because it is a holiday, he said.

There were a few guys who were fun to meet you [to each other] before the competition. There were a few boys who wore black trainers, which is a good sign [that they do not play often].

North Londons opening battery than Simmons Gorde 140 to top score, but extras was the next highest contribution with 92, including 63 Wide.

With the ball, Matt Rosson took a five-wicket pull without admitting a run when Spawton took three wickets and admitted the entire Richmond total of his bowling.

As is often the case with the collapse of batting, there was a comic cried between the massacre.

I felt for their boys afterwards, Spawton said. It was a mixture of shame for them and to find it very funny.

It's not good for cricket. I heard and said some of their boys: oh I no longer play cricket.

Deakin said that Richmond looked forward to exchanging himself with the two parties who meet again later in the season.

There are no complaints from us. It's a whimsical thing. It was a perfect storm with a mismatch. We have not all played -matching games, but they turn out not to be the case, he said.

We are a strong club. We have five sides on a Saturday and all five are in the top division where we can possibly play. We are the only club in the competition that has.

We have a young side, with children at school and uni and become the tendency to become stronger in the second half of the season. So we are looking forward to the return nature!